Rolling Cowboys, reeling Cardinals meet with playoffs on horizon

"We all understand what position they're in. We understand the position we're in," Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said. "This is going to be a playoff-type game. We both need this game and I think you will see that Sunday."

Murray's moving

Murray, who is set for another homecoming after the Cardinals beat the Cowboys 38-10 last season to make him 7-0 as a starter at AT&T Stadium, didn't have his best game against the Colts, but his 57-yard run set up a first-quarter touchdown.

The speedy former Oklahoma quarterback has always been a dual threat, but his running production has been down this season compared to 2020. He averaged about 51 yards rushing per game last season compared to 29 so far this year.

Murray is adamant that running isn't his first option and he'd like to concentrate on using his speed to move around in the pocket and make passes. But if it's needed, he can still turn on the jets.

"It's been a long time since I've been able to do that, so to be able to get out and run was fun," Murray said. "I wish I would have scored, but it was good to get out there, break a run, see I could still do it."

Elliott's ball security