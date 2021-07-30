RockHounds add to Drillers' woes, prevail in extra innings

After their roughest 24 hours of the season, the Tulsa Drillers desperately needed a victory Friday night.

The Drillers, however, didn’t get it as they let a late lead slip away again. Midland’s Jhonny Santos belted the tying homer in the eighth inning and drove in the winning run with a grounder in the 10th as the RockHounds prevailed 4-3 before 6,724 fans at ONEOK Field.

Tulsa’s latest setback came after losing a game it led in the ninth inning for the first time this season on Thursday. And then the Drillers lost their hottest hitter, outfielder Donovan Casey, and starting pitcher Gerardo Carrillo when the parent Los Angeles Dodgers traded them and two others to the Washington Nationals for pitcher Max Scherzer and infielder Trea Turner.

Carrillo was supposed to start Friday. Instead, Edward Cuello filled in with one run allowed over three solid innings. Austin Drury followed with 3 1/3 effective innings, giving up only Chase Calabuig’s homer that cut Tulsa’s lead to 3-2 in the fifth.

After Santos’ tying homer off Justin Hagenman, the Drillers (40-36) had two excellent scoring chances. In the ninth, the Drillers loaded the bases with one out, but Stevie Berman and Jacob Amaya struck out.