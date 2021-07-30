RockHounds add to Drillers' woes, prevail in extra innings

After their roughest 24 hours of the season, the Tulsa Drillers desperately needed a victory Friday night.
The Drillers, however, didn’t get it as they let a late lead slip away again. Midland’s Jhonny Santos belted the tying homer in the eighth inning and drove in the winning run with a grounder in the 10th as the RockHounds prevailed 4-3 before 6,724 fans at ONEOK Field.
Tulsa’s latest setback came after losing a game it led in the ninth inning for the first time this season on Thursday. And then the Drillers lost their hottest hitter, outfielder Donovan Casey, and starting pitcher Gerardo Carrillo when the parent Los Angeles Dodgers traded them and two others to the Washington Nationals for pitcher Max Scherzer and infielder Trea Turner.
Carrillo was supposed to start Friday. Instead, Edward Cuello filled in with one run allowed over three solid innings. Austin Drury followed with 3 1/3 effective innings, giving up only Chase Calabuig’s homer that cut Tulsa’s lead to 3-2 in the fifth.
After Santos’ tying homer off Justin Hagenman, the Drillers (40-36) had two excellent scoring chances. In the ninth, the Drillers loaded the bases with one out, but Stevie Berman and Jacob Amaya struck out.
In the 10th, the Drillers loaded the bases with two outs, but Zack Erwin retired pinch-hitter on a grounder that was fielded by the first baseman Kyle McCann, who flipped to Erwin, who caught the ball barehanded as he stepped on first to end the game.
Midland (39-37) scored its winning run off Zack Willeman (1-2) in the 10th after Calabuig lined a single to right field that advanced ghost pinch-runner Max Schuemann to third with no outs. After Devin Foyle popped out, Santos hit a sharp grounder that third baseman Miguel Vargas made an excellent play to stab and get a force out at second, but the Drillers couldn’t turn the double play as Schuemann scored the go-ahead run.
After Midland scored an unearned run, Tulsa scored three in the bottom of the first — with the help of third baseman Jhoan Paulino’s throwing error. Midland right-hander Kyle Friedrichs then retired 18 of the next 20 hitters. Friedrichs pitched seven shutout innings in a win over Tulsa in his other ONEOK Field appearance in 2019.
RockHounds 4, Drillers 3
Midland;100;010;010;1—;4;7;1
Tulsa;300;000;000;0—;3;7;1
Friedrichs, DuRapau (7), Weisenburger (9), Erwin (10) and Theroux; Cuello, Drury (4), Hagenman (7), Willeman (9) and Berman. W: Weisenburger (3-0). L: Willeman (1-2). Save: Erwin (3). HR: Midland, Calabuig (4), Santos (7). RBIs: Midland — Calabuig (23), Santos 2 (30); Tulsa, Vargas (31), Noda (42). E: Midland, Paulino (1); Tulsa, Cuadrado (5). DP: Tulsa 3. LOB: Midland 6, Tulsa 10. T: 2:56. A: 6,427.