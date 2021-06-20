Resurgent Kicker takes singles title at USTA Tulsa Pro Championships, Olivieri finishes 2nd with late father in mind

Sunday’s singles final in the USTA Tulsa Pro Championships was special for everyone involved.
Argentinians Nicolas Kicker and Genaro Alberto Olivieri, good friends who have trained together in Buenos Aires, battled for the tournament title on Court 5 at Philcrest Hills Tennis Club. After each survived a grueling week of bracket play in the International Tennis Federation F6 Futures event, Kicker took a tightly contested first set, 6-4, in the final.
Olivieri put up his best fight in the opening set, but Kicker dominated the second for a 6-0 sweep to clinch the championship. The final score seems finite in the grand scheme of things though.
As he hoisted the first-place trophy, Kicker’s redemption story continued. Once ranked No. 78 in the world, he fell from grace in June 2018 when the Tennis Integrity Unit found him guilty of match fixing during the 2015 Challenger Tour. Following a two-year, eight-month suspension, his win at Philcrest Hills was his fourth tournament victory since his reinstatement in January.
“I’ve stayed very happy for this comeback and I played very well today,” Kicker said. “This week for me is wonderful, and congratulations to (Genaro).”
At the start of the Tulsa Pro Championships, Kicker was No. 503 in the Association of Tennis Professionals rankings, up 48 spots from his previous tournament appearance. He stands to rise significantly again, after beating Olivieri, who entered the Tulsa tournament ranked No. 456.
From a white chair positioned outside the court’s fence, Kicker’s trainer, Juan Pablo Brzezicki watched intently and provided advice when needed. He’s seen almost every swing of Kicker’s racquet as he’s battled back from his lowest place in the game.
“We’ve worked very hard,” Brzezicki said. “He went through a lot of hard times and we were there, little by little, and we’re coming back, so I’m really proud of him and I’m really happy.”
During Sunday’s contest, Kicker’s actions indicated he’s a different man than he was six years ago, when he tried to illegally influence the outcomes of his matches. His good sportsmanship was evident early in the title bout. When his friend and opponent Olivieri strangely began choking on a fiber from his sweat towel, Kicker provided him water right away. And after beating Olivieri, Kicker went to his opponent’s bench to comfort him.
But Kicker wasn’t offering Olivieri condolences because he lost. Olivieri’s surge through the tournament was fueled by the recent death of his father, and a burning desire to make him proud. While he didn't walk away with a win, playing against his friend and reaching the finals for the first time this year was enough for him.
“He’s why I’m crying a lot,” Olivieri said of his late father. “Not for the final, not for the result. Today in Argentina and here (it's) Father’s Day, so it’s a special day for me and for my whole family, so I tried my best to win the tournament, and they can be proud.”
Trophies in hand, Kicker and Olivieri smiled, took pictures together, shared a hug and celebrated their accomplishments. In a way, Sunday brought victory for both players and Tulsa.
Philcrest Hills has regularly hosted pro tournaments since 1988, including Futures contests from 2014-19. After the COVID-19 pandemic squashed any hopes of a tournament in 2020, Philcrest Hills executive director Russell Warner was thrilled to organize an event this year.
“It’s great to bring entertainment and have people in Tulsa get to watch high level tennis,” Warner said. “It’s also great to give them an opportunity to further their careers and their development because there were a lot of them that didn’t play a lot of matches last year.”