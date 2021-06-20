Resurgent Kicker takes singles title at USTA Tulsa Pro Championships, Olivieri finishes 2nd with late father in mind

From a white chair positioned outside the court’s fence, Kicker’s trainer, Juan Pablo Brzezicki watched intently and provided advice when needed. He’s seen almost every swing of Kicker’s racquet as he’s battled back from his lowest place in the game.

“We’ve worked very hard,” Brzezicki said. “He went through a lot of hard times and we were there, little by little, and we’re coming back, so I’m really proud of him and I’m really happy.”

During Sunday’s contest, Kicker’s actions indicated he’s a different man than he was six years ago, when he tried to illegally influence the outcomes of his matches. His good sportsmanship was evident early in the title bout. When his friend and opponent Olivieri strangely began choking on a fiber from his sweat towel, Kicker provided him water right away. And after beating Olivieri, Kicker went to his opponent’s bench to comfort him.

But Kicker wasn’t offering Olivieri condolences because he lost. Olivieri’s surge through the tournament was fueled by the recent death of his father, and a burning desire to make him proud. While he didn't walk away with a win, playing against his friend and reaching the finals for the first time this year was enough for him.