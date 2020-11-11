Report: Oklahoma City Thunder assistant Mark Daigneault promoted to head coach

By Joe Mussatto, The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Thunder will promote assistant Mark Daigneault to head coach, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.
Daigneault just finished his first season as a Thunder assistant after five seasons as head coach of the G League Oklahoma City Blue.
January 2020: Westbrook on return to OKC: “I feel like I was at home”
Featured gallery: NFL Week 9 photos featuring players with Oklahoma ties
APTOPIX Raiders Chargers Football
Dolphins Cardinals Football
Dolphins Cardinals Football
Giants Washington Football
Giants Washington Football
Lions Vikings Football
Raiders Chargers Football
Ravens Colts Football
Ravens Colts Football
Seahawks Bills Football
Seahawks Bills Football
Steelers Cowboys Football
Steelers Cowboys Football
Steelers Cowboys Football
Steelers Cowboys Football
Steelers Cowboys Football
Steelers Cowboys Football
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!