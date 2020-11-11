 Skip to main content
Report: Oklahoma City Thunder assistant Mark Daigneault promoted to head coach

Report: Oklahoma City Thunder assistant Mark Daigneault promoted to head coach

  • Updated
Mark Daigneault

Mark Daigneault

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Thunder will promote assistant Mark Daigneault to head coach, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.

Daigneault just finished his first season as a Thunder assistant after five seasons as head coach of the G League Oklahoma City Blue.

