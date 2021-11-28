Overtime goals gives Oilers wild 6-5 win over Grizzlies

“Unfortunately we gave up the two goals on the double minor and the penalty box guy let (Adam) Pleskach out of the penalty box when he wasn’t supposed too,” Murray said. “So many goofy things happened tonight.

“I thought we played well,” Murray said. “The goals (Utah) scored, they are a very good team and we played them tight and scored when we had chances.

“Eddie’s (Matsushima) goal in overtime was fantastic.

“We needed the win. We have not played our best hockey of late but we found a way to win.”

Murray was happy with the Oilers' penalty kill.

“The 5-on-3’s were excellent the way we defended them,” he said. “I did not know what (Utah) was going to try but the way we set up our penalty kill it worked to exactly what they were trying to do. We defused what they wanted to do.”

It only took five minutes for the Oilers to score their first goal. Jack Doremus fired a shot that went in behind Grizzles goalie Peyton Jones for a 1-0 lead. With only five seconds remaining in the first period, Logan Coomes fired into an open net as Jones was out of the crease, putting the Oilers up 2-0.