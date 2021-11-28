Overtime goals gives Oilers wild 6-5 win over Grizzlies

In one of the craziest finishes Rob Murray said he had ever witnessed in his 14 years as a head coach, the Tulsa Oilers (7-5-1) escaped the BOK Center on Sunday with a 6-5 overtime victory over the ECHL Mountain Division-leading Utah Grizzlies.
Eddie Matsushima skated in on Utah goalie Garrett Metcalf 41 seconds into the overtime period to hand the Oilers their first victory in five games.
However, the craziness all started in the third period after the Oilers played two solid periods and held a 5-3 lead.
The Oilers had to withstand a 5-on-3 shorthanded penalty kill midway of the period, then again at the end of the game, but Utah scored two power-play goals in a two-minute span to tie the game at 5-5.
After the last goal, Oilers goalie Daniel Mannella went down and had to be helped off the ice. Emergency backup Rob Mattison entered the game and was awarded the win without facing a shot after Matsushima scored the winner.
“That was wild. That shows why you play 60 minutes in a hockey game, or in this case, 61,” Murray said. “It shows you what can happen in one game. This one had everything.
“I have never seen an emergency backup goalie get the win without facing a shot.”
Even the off-ice officials contributed to the craziness in the final minutes.
“Unfortunately we gave up the two goals on the double minor and the penalty box guy let (Adam) Pleskach out of the penalty box when he wasn’t supposed too,” Murray said. “So many goofy things happened tonight.
“I thought we played well,” Murray said. “The goals (Utah) scored, they are a very good team and we played them tight and scored when we had chances.
“Eddie’s (Matsushima) goal in overtime was fantastic.
“We needed the win. We have not played our best hockey of late but we found a way to win.”
Murray was happy with the Oilers' penalty kill.
“The 5-on-3’s were excellent the way we defended them,” he said. “I did not know what (Utah) was going to try but the way we set up our penalty kill it worked to exactly what they were trying to do. We defused what they wanted to do.”
It only took five minutes for the Oilers to score their first goal. Jack Doremus fired a shot that went in behind Grizzles goalie Peyton Jones for a 1-0 lead. With only five seconds remaining in the first period, Logan Coomes fired into an open net as Jones was out of the crease, putting the Oilers up 2-0.
Charle-Edouard D’Astous put the Grizzles on the board with a shot at 4:19 of the second period that deflected in behind Mannella. That was the first of a six-goal period.
The Oilers answered back two minutes later when Darren McCormick tapped the puck in from the corner of the goal crease to push the Tulsa lead to 3-1. Two minutes later Dylan Sadowy scored on a two-on-one for a 4-1 Tulsa lead.
The scoring continued with Gehrett Sargis scoring for Utah followed by Doremus picking up his second goal of the night for Tulsa and Mason Mannek adding another goal for the Grizzles at 18:36.
OILERS 6, GRIZZLES 5 (OT)
Utah;0;3;2;0;—;5
Tulsa;2;3;0;1;--;6
First Period: 1, Tulsa, Doremus 4 (Gilmour, McCormick) 5:04. 2, Tulsa, Coomes 4 (Doremus) 19:55. Penalties: None.
Second Period: 3, Utah, D’Astous 11 (Burzan, Martin) 4:19. 4, Tulsa, McCormick 1 (Kromm, Soper) 6:14. 5, Tulsa, Sadowy 7 (Ernst, Matsushima) 8:12. 6, Utah, Sargis 2 (Ryan Bowen) 13:08. 7, Tulsa, Doremus 5 (Hilderman, Coomes) 14:18. 8, Utah, Mannek 5 (Martin,Cutler) 18:36. Penalties: Utah, Nielsen (hooking) 9:14. Tulsa, Gilmour (high sticking) 14:41.
Third Period: 9, Utah, Martin 4 (Bradley, D’Astous) 17:43 (pp). 10, Cutler 8 (Bradley, Nielsen) 19:35 (pp). Penalties: Tulsa, Mannella (delay of game served by Pleskach) :21. Tulsa, Lagrone (delay of game) :35. Tulsa, Sadowy (slashing) 1:45. Utah, Nielsen (slashing) 7:45. Tulsa, Sadowy (high sticking double minor) 17:50.