CLAREMORE — The moment cannons sounded off at Soldier Field, Jason Rogers found his mother in the stands.

Cheers poured in from the crowd as Tulsa Athletic players celebrated a sudden-death shootout win over Apotheos FC (Kennesaw, Georgia) to capture an NPSL Championship — the program’s first national championship since its inaugural season in 2013.

It was an emotional moment for the Tulsa Athletic head coach, and a rather special one for that matter. In March, he concluded his stint as Edison’s head soccer coach — a position he’d held since 2014 — to accept the same position at a professional level, a decision Rogers tabbed as one of his hardest life choices in a post-match interview with the Tulsa World.

“I have great parents, a great mother who have supported me, since I was playing until now,” Rogers said. “They didn’t miss a single home match. They’ve been dedicated through it all.”

The National Premier Soccer League is a semi-professional league, which currently has dozens of teams across the country.

Prior to every home match, roster members of Tulsa Athletic cohesively utter the words: “1-2-3 family.”

It’s a phrase Rogers said he instilled within his team the moment he became the head coach. And for Tulsa Athletic (13-1-3), the family-first mentality resonated through a prolific 2023 season; of course, eventually ending with its roster members hoisting a first-place trophy at midfield of its home stadium.

“I mean, isn’t this a family moment at its best?” Rogers said rhetorically. “That phrase doesn’t speak for these guys and these fans; it speaks for them and their families, the fans in the stands and of course, my parents.

“What a moment for this team and these guys.”

In a match where offensive production was minimal through the first 90 minutes, players on the field and on the sidelines fed off each other.

Even after Apotheos FC took the lead — via a Junior Sandoval goal off a brilliant crosser from Geovanni Rios in Minute No. 81 to take a 1-0 lead — the enthusiasm didn’t once falter, according to defender Chris Taylor.

“The energy on this team … they never quit,” Taylor said. “I’m so blessed to be part of a group like this. It’s a feeling that’s almost unexplainable, to be honest.”

Taylor spent the majority of regulation barking orders in the direction of his midfielders and using motivational tactics to keep the team’s flare elevated.

And sure enough, a full circle came when Taylor scored what Rogers referred to as, “the biggest goal of his career.” Taylor floated a ball into the right end of the net, tying the game in stoppage time; a score that eventually sent the match into extra time.

When extra time wasn’t enough, the two teams began penalty kicks. And that portion of the match end in a 5-5 tie for both squads, sending the contest into sudden death.

Three shots later, Francisco Lopez stepped into the box to attempt a then-potential-game-winning score.

Goalkeeper Bryson Reed had just made a diving stop from Apotheos’ recent attempt, presenting the paramount opportunity the Tulsa Athletic defender.

And seconds later, Lopez sent the ball into the back of the goal net. In the ensuing moments, pure elation struck the fans present at Solider Field, who stormed the field the moment the contest became final.

“It’s special,” Taylor said. “You look at how this season went, and there was really nothing but positives to take away from it. As I said, (I am) just extremely blessed to be part of this group and play with these guys.

“What a season.”

TULSA ATHLETIC 1 (8), APOTHEOS 1 (7)

Apotheos 0 1 5 2 — 1 (7)

Tulsa Athletic 0 1 5 3 — 1 (8)