LIV Tulsa

Friday-Sunday, Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow.

54 holes of professional individual and team competition. There is a shotgun-start format, with all 48 players starting simultaneously. The Thursday pro-am and practice rounds are not open to the public.

Times: Friday and Saturday, gates open at 9:30 a.m. and the round begins at 12:15 p.m. Sunday, gates open at 9:30 a.m. and the round begins at 12:05 p.m.

Prices: Friday grounds pass, $39; Saturday grounds pass, $49; Sunday grounds pass, $49; three-day grounds pass, $123.

Friday entertainment: Fifteen minutes after the end of the Friday round, country artist Lainey Wilson performs a one-hour concert at Cedar Ridge.

LIV Tulsa parking

Public parking: ORU’s Mabee Center, 81st and Lewis. Wednesday through Sunday, shuttles run from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Rideshare information: For patrons who use Uber or Lyft transportation, the drop-off lot is located at The Park Church of Christ, 10060 E. 96th St. in Tulsa. The Park Church of Christ is a five-minute shuttle ride from Cedar Ridge Country Club.

Photos: Golfers practice for LIV Golf Tulsa LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV GOLF LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV GOLF LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV GOLF LIV Practice LIV GOLF LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV GOLF LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV Practice LIV Practice