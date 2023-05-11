LIV Tulsa
Friday-Sunday, Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow.
54 holes of professional individual and team competition. There is a shotgun-start format, with all 48 players starting simultaneously. The Thursday pro-am and practice rounds are not open to the public.
Times: Friday and Saturday, gates open at 9:30 a.m. and the round begins at 12:15 p.m. Sunday, gates open at 9:30 a.m. and the round begins at 12:05 p.m. Tickets/hospitality tents: livgolf.com. Prices: Friday grounds pass, $39; Saturday grounds pass, $49; Sunday grounds pass, $49; three-day grounds pass, $123.
Friday entertainment: Fifteen minutes after the end of the Friday round, country artist Lainey Wilson performs a one-hour concert at Cedar Ridge. LIV Tulsa parking Public parking: ORU’s Mabee Center, 81st and Lewis. Wednesday through Sunday, shuttles run from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Rideshare information: For patrons who use Uber or Lyft transportation, the drop-off lot is located at The Park Church of Christ, 10060 E. 96th St. in Tulsa. The Park Church of Christ is a five-minute shuttle ride from Cedar Ridge Country Club.
Photos: Golfers practice for LIV Golf Tulsa
LIV Practice
Phil Mickelson chips onto the 17th green during a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Phil Mickelson chips onto the 17th green during a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Phil Mickelson tees off on the 18th hole during a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Phil Mickelson reads a putt on the 18th green during a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Phil Mickelson putts on the 18th green during a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Golfer Phil Mickelson signs an autograph for Gideon Pillmore,7, as he walks off the 18th green after finishing a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Golfer Phil Mickelson fist bumps Stephen Schafer,14, as he walks off the 18th green after finishing a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok. At left Gideon Pillmore,7, blows on the ink to dry it after getting an autograph from Mickelson.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Sergio Garcia hits on the 1st hole of a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Abraham Ancer hits on the first hole during a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club on Wednesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV GOLF
Abraham Ancer played a LIV practice round on Wednesday at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Eugenio Chacarra watches his tee shot on the 1st hole of a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Broken Arrow.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Eugenio Chacarra and Sergio Garcia talk before teeing off on the 1st hole of a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club on Wednesday in Broken Arrow.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Kevin Na tees off on the 10th hole during a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Kevin Na tees off on the 10th hole during a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
A burned house is seen as Scott Vincent practices chipping at a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
A burned house is seen as Scott Vincent practices chipping at a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
A burned house is seen as Scott Vincent practices chipping at a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Harold Varner III practices hitting out of a bunker at a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Bernd Wiesberger practices hitting out of a bunker at a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Mito Pereira practices putting at a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
LIV Golf Tulsa at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
staff
LIV Practice
LIV Golf Tulsa at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
staff
LIV GOLF
Peter Uihlein strolls toward the No. 2 tee box during Wednesday's LIV practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Talor Gooch makes his way from the 1st green to the 2nd tee during a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Fireballs captain Sergio Garcia(2nd from left) talks to his team members Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra and Carols Ortiz before a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
LIV Golf Tulsa at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
staff
LIV GOLF
From the No. 2 tee on Wednesday, former Oklahoma State star Peter Uihlein watches his drive. Through five events this season, Uihlein is second in the LIV individual standings.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Peter Uihlein chips onto the 1st green during a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV GOLF
Talor Gooch watches a tee shot during his LIV practice round on Wednesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Talor Gooch tees off on the 2nd hole during a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Talor Gooch tees off on the 2nd hole during a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Bubba Watson tees off on the 2nd hole during a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Eugenio Chacarra tees off on the 2nd hole of a LIV Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Talor Gooch watches his 2nd shot on the 1st fairway during a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Bubba Watson hits from the 1st fairway during a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Talor Gooch hits out of a bunker onto the 1st green during a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV GOLF
In advance of this week’s LIV Tulsa event at Cedar Ridge Country Club, Talor Gooch is No. 1 on the tour’s individual season standings.
Mike Simons photos, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Sergio Garcia prepares to tee off on the 2nd hole of a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Eugenio Chacarra chips onto the 1st green of a LIV Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Eugenio Chacarra chips onto the 1st green of a LIV Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Eugenio Chacarra reacts on the 1st green of a LIV Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
LIV Practice
Sergio Garcia hits on the 1st hole of a LIV Golf Tulsa practice round at Cedar Ridge Country Club Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!