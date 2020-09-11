 Skip to main content
Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul to be guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay

Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul to be guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay

  • Updated
Chris Paul

Oklahoma City’s Chris Paul (left), driving past Dallas’s Tim Hardaway Jr. at the BOK Center on Oct. 8, scored 28 points in OKC’s last regular-season game March 8. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY - Thunder point guard and former Wake Forest star Chris Paul will be the guest picker Saturday morning on ESPN's College GameDay.

The show is headed to Paul's hometown of Winston-Salem, North Carolina for the first time. Wake Forest is hosting No. 1 Clemson at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC.

Paul played for the Demon Deacons from 2003-05. He averaged 15 points, 6.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game in his college career.

Paul led the Demon Deacons to a school-record 27 wins in his sophomore season and the program's first-ever No. 1 ranking. Wake Forest retired Paul's No. 3 jersey in 2013.

