Oklahoma City Thunder announces plans for reduced seating at Chesapeake Energy Arena

  • Updated
Chesapeake Energy Arena

Drone image of Chesapeake Energy Arena. DAVE MORRIS/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Thunder plans to have a limited number of fans at Chesapeake Energy Arena when the NBA season begins Dec. 22.

The Thunder and ASM Global, which manages the arena, announced Tuesday night new health and safety protocols for the upcoming season.

In addition to a reduced crowd, which will be determined according to local government guidance and industry standards, there will be six feet of distance between groups of fans, required face masks, contactless ticket scanning and concession purchases and mandated, strict hygiene and disinfecting procedures throughout the building.

The guidelines, according to a release, were developed by a health and safety task force comprised of representatives from the Thunder, ASM Global, Oklahoma City officials, the OKC-County Health Department, OU Health and the NBA.

