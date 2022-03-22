OKC Thunder to host Dallas Mavericks at BOK Center in Oct. 5 preseason game

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Tuesday that it will host the Dallas Mavericks in a preseason game on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. at the BOK Center.

The matchup will be the Thunder’s 13th preseason game in Tulsa and the third time Oklahoma City and Dallas will face off there.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 7 on bokcenter.com. Fans interested in receiving more ticket information can sign up on the BOK Center website.

The Thunder’s entire 2022 preseason schedule will be announced at a later date.