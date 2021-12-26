Oilers top Wichita in overtime

Eddie Matsushima scored 1:23 into overtime Sunday afternoon to give the Tulsa Oilers a 4-3 win over the Wichita Thunder in Wichita, Kansas.
The victory snapped a four-game Tulsa losing streak.
Peter Crinella scored on a power play 6:03 into the game, giving Wichita a 1-0 lead. Tulsa's Carson Denomie answered 21 seconds into the second period, scoring on a one-timer to tie the game 1-1. Jack Doremus gave the Oilers their first lead of the night 16:16 into the frame, scoring on a power-play breakaway. Wichita rookie Michal Stinil tied the game 2-2 1:54 later, depositing a rebound past Daniel Mannella.
Denomie scored his second goal of the game 7:39 into the third period to give the Oilers a 3-2 lead. Crinella tallied his second of the game with 59 seconds remaining, forcing overtime.
Early in the extra period, Matsushima hammered home a two-on-one feed from Dyaln Sadowy for the winner.
The teams meet again at INTRUST Bank Arena at 7:05 p.m. Monday.