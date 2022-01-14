Oilers top Americans in overtime

Darren McCormick scored 27 seconds into overtime Friday night, lifting the Tulsa Oilers to a 2-1 win over the Allen Americans at the BOK Center.

The goal was the fourth of the season for McCormick. It was assisted by Jack Doremus and Duggie Lagrone.

The Oilers took a 1-0 lead when Doremus scored his 15th goal of the season, at 11:50 of the first period. The lead held through the second period and midway through the third, but Allen pulled even on a goal by JD Dudek with 9:23 remaining in regulation.

Tulsa had 39 shots on goal to just 29 for Allen.

The Oilers and Americans will be back on the BOK Center ice at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.