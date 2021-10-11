Oilers take to the ice for training camp

After a short offseason, the Tulsa Oilers began gearing up for the 2021-22 season with the start of training camp Monday at the Oilers Ice Center.

A total of 19 players were on the roster for opening day of camp, which runs through Friday and resumes next week for three days before the ECHL season begins Oct. 22.

Coach Rob Murray is looking forward to a return to business as usual, however that might not be totally possible yet.

“There are still (COVID) league protocols,” Murray said. “You would kind of like put it all behind us, but the truth is we are not out of this yet. But it is good to get going and at the right time too. Last year we waited around until December to get the season going and we started training camp the day after Thanksgiving.

“Now we are back to normal in October and starting the season at the proper time.”

Murray had less than four months to recruit due to last season ending so late and the impact of COVID still being felt.