Oilers' Saturday home opener postponed

Tulsa Oilers head coach Rob Murray and his team will have to wait until Nov. 4 for their home opener after Saturday's game was postponed.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
An ice-making mechanical failure at the BOK Center has forced the Tulsa Oilers to postpone Saturday night's scheduled ECHL home opener.
That Oilers game against the Kansas City Mavericks will be played on a date to be announced later.
Instead of the game, the Oilers will host a party Saturday at the BOK Center, starting at 5 p.m. All tickets and vouchers will give fans admission to the party. Free food and drinks will be available and there will be family-friendly activities offered.
Tickets will be good for the rescheduled date and the Nov. 6 game. Tickets for those games can be received at the party or by contacting the Oilers’ office. The first 2,000 fans at the party will receive a free 2021-22 Oilers magnet schedule.
Tulsa is 2-1 after playing its first three games of the season on the road.
The Oilers' first home game is now scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 4 against the Idaho Steelheads in the opener of a three-game series.
Gallery: Tulsa Oilers complete weekend sweep of Utah Grizzlies
Utah Grizzlies at Tulsa Oilers
Tulsa's Matthew Lane gets around pressure from Utah's Jack Jenkins during their game at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Utah Grizzlies at Tulsa Oilers
Tulsa's Gregg Burmaster tries to catch up with Utah's Pat Cannone during their game at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Utah Grizzlies at Tulsa Oilers
Utah Grizzlies goalie Peyton Jones catches a shot by the Tulsa Oilers during their game at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Utah Grizzlies at Tulsa Oilers
Fans watch as Tulsa's Alex Kromm and Utah's Teigan Zahn fight during their game at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Utah Grizzlies at Tulsa Oilers
Tulsa's Tyler Kobryn fights Utah's Matthew Boucher during their game at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Utah Grizzlies at Tulsa Oilers
Fans watch as Tulsa's Alex Kromm and Utah's Teigan Zahn fight during their game at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Utah Grizzlies at Tulsa Oilers
A shot from the Grizzlies is deflected by Tulsa's goalie Roman Durny during their game at the BOK Center on Sunday. Tulsa opens a four-game homestand Wednesday.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Utah Grizzlies at Tulsa Oilers
Tulsa's Tyler Kobryn tries to slow down Utah's Diego Cuglietta during their game at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Utah Grizzlies at Tulsa Oilers
The Tulsa Ice Girls wave to the crowd after the first period against Utah during their game at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Utah Grizzlies at Tulsa Oilers
Tulsa's Darby Llewellyn gets the puck around Utah's Ian Scheid during their game at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Utah Grizzlies at Tulsa Oilers
Tulsa's Brent Gates and Utah's Joe Wegwerth compete for the puck during their game at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Utah Grizzlies at Tulsa Oilers
Tulsa's Brent Gates takes the puck across the ice against the Utah Grizzlies during their game at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Utah Grizzlies at Tulsa Oilers
Tulsa's Brent Gates takes the puck across the ice against the Utah Grizzlies during their game at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Utah Grizzlies at Tulsa Oilers
Tulsa fans react after Utah's Teigan Zahn runs into Tulsa's Brent Gates during their game at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Utah Grizzlies at Tulsa Oilers
A shot by Utah is deflected by Tulsa's goalie Roman Durny during their game at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Utah Grizzlies at Tulsa Oilers
The Tulsa Oilers played the Utah Grizzlies at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Utah Grizzlies at Tulsa Oilers
Tulsa's Danny Moynihan looks for room around Utah's Christian Horn during their game at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Utah Grizzlies at Tulsa Oilers
A shot from the Utah Grizzlies is deflected by Tulsa goalie Roman Durny during the Oilers’ win Sunday at the BOK Center. Durny finished with 35 saves.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Utah Grizzlies at Tulsa Oilers
Tulsa's Justin Taylor controls the puck against the Utah Grizzlies during their game at the BOK Center on Sunday.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Utah Grizzlies at Tulsa Oilers
Tulsa's Stephan Beauvais and Utah's Cedric Pare compete for control of the puck during their game at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Utah Grizzlies at Tulsa Oilers
A shot from the Utah offense gets past Tulsa's goalie Roman Durny to score the only goal of the first period during their game at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Utah Grizzlies at Tulsa Oilers
Fans react as players hit the glass near them as Tulsa takes on Utah during their game at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Utah Grizzlies at Tulsa Oilers
Tulsa's Bryce Kindopp and Utah's Pat Cannone compete for the puck during their game at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Utah Grizzlies at Tulsa Oilers
Tulsa's Brent Gates and Utah's Joe Wegwerth compete for the puck during their game at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Utah Grizzlies at Tulsa Oilers
Tulsa's Tyler Kobryn tries to slow down Utah's Diego Cuglietta during their game at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Utah Grizzlies at Tulsa Oilers
Tulsa's Justin Taylor controls the puck against the Utah Grizzlies during their game at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
