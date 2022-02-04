Oilers pick up road win at Allen; back home Saturday night

Nathan Larose scored two goals in the third period — including the go-ahead goal with just over two minutes to play — to lift the Tulsa Oilers to a 2-1 win over the Allen Americans Friday night in Allen, Texas.

Larose broke a scoreless tie 3:32 into the third period by scoring on a pass across the middle from Maxim Golod in the slot. Dylan Sadowy picked up his 40th point of the season with the secondary assist. The Americans responded on the power play with a goal at the 14:21 mark from Jackson Leppard off a rebound. A few minutes later, Larose scored his second goal of the night at the 17:45 mark, set up by Golod again from behind the net. Adam Pleskach gets the secondary assist.