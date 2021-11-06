Oilers knock off Idaho at BOK

The Tulsa Oilers defeated the Idaho Steelheads 4-1 Saturday night at the BOK Center.

The Oilers (4-1) were sparked during the second period when Tulsa scored three goals to Idaho’s one. The Steelheads fell to 3-3 with the loss.

That surge included one goal from Alex Gilmour and two from Logan Coomes. Gilmour scored his second goal in the third period.

Tulsa hosts Idaho again Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

New date: The Oilers announced Friday that the team's postponed Oct. 30 game against the Kansas City Mavericks has been rescheduled for Dec. 15.

All tickets purchased for the Oct. 30 game will be honored for the new date. Season ticket holders will use game one (Oct. 30) when entering the game on Dec. 15.