Oilers give up three late goals in loss at Kalamazoo

The Tulsa Oilers gave up three goals in the final three minutes of regulation Friday night in a 4-3 loss to the Kalamazoo Wings at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

After a 1-1 first period and scoreless second period, the Oilers kicked off a wild final session with a goal by Dylan Sadowy with 14:05 remaining to go ahead 2-1. Sadowy would score again, with just 5:23 left to play, to give Tulsa two-goal lead at 3-1.

The home team took control not long after that. Andrew Debrincat scored with 2:46 left to pull the Wings within one. Then just 11 seconds later, Logan Lambdin found the net, pulling Kalamazoo even at 3-3. Erik Bradford scored the game-winner for the Wings with just 33 seconds remaining.

The teams will conclude their two-game series at 2 p.m. Sunday.