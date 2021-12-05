Oilers extend win streak to four with victory over Wichita

Behind a balanced attack that saw five players scoring goals — including a goal and four assists by Jack Doremus — the Tulsa Oilers defeated the Wichita Thunder 5-2 Sunday at the BOK Center.

The win pushed the Oilers' (10-5-0-1) win streak to four games and ended the Thunder's three-game win streak over Tulsa.

Doremus had a career night, with his seventh goal of the season and four assists.

“It felt pretty good. It felt like everything was going the way you imagine it,” said Doremus, who is in his first year of pro hockey after four years at the University of Denver. “You create a play in your head every time you get the puck. It was a lot of fun.”

Professional hockey is a grueling game compared to college, but that has not deterred Doremus, who also had a goal and assist on Friday night.

“It is tough when you have three games in four nights, but you can’t be sleeping in this game,” he said. “We kept going and did not lay back.

“Our lines are all spread out and we attack the net differently and we all produce really well. I think it is paying off these last few games.”