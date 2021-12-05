Oilers extend win streak to four with victory over Wichita

Behind a balanced attack that saw five players scoring goals — including a goal and four assists by Jack Doremus — the Tulsa Oilers defeated the Wichita Thunder 5-2 Sunday at the BOK Center.
The win pushed the Oilers' (10-5-0-1) win streak to four games and ended the Thunder's three-game win streak over Tulsa.
Doremus had a career night, with his seventh goal of the season and four assists.
“It felt pretty good. It felt like everything was going the way you imagine it,” said Doremus, who is in his first year of pro hockey after four years at the University of Denver. “You create a play in your head every time you get the puck. It was a lot of fun.”
Professional hockey is a grueling game compared to college, but that has not deterred Doremus, who also had a goal and assist on Friday night.
“It is tough when you have three games in four nights, but you can’t be sleeping in this game,” he said. “We kept going and did not lay back.
“Our lines are all spread out and we attack the net differently and we all produce really well. I think it is paying off these last few games.”
With the lead, the Oilers still displayed a bit of a letdown in the third period.
“Sometimes it is hard when you have a little bit of a lead and play down to their level,” Doremus said. “You can’t look at the score, you just keep playing.”
And that letdown concerns Oilers coach Rob Murray somewhat.
“Definitely a well-played game,” Murray said. “Still, in the third period, it was not as bad as Friday night with turnovers and opportunities for the other team. I would still like to see that down a little bit.
“The best chances (Wichita) had all night was our power play with two breakaways. But we played a strong game.”
Alex Gilmour scored the first goal at 5:46 of the first period on a shot from just right of the Thunder net to put the Oilers up 1-0. A six-goal second period started with Dylan Sadowy scoring his fourth goal in four games and 10th of the season at 3:42, taking a pass on a 2-on-1 to put the Oilers up 2-0.
At the 8-minute mark, Logan Coomes fired from the right of the net for his sixth goal of the season to give the Oilers a 3-0 lead. Trey Phillips made it 4-0 at 16:11.
The Thunder finally got on the board at 17:05 when Jay Dickman fired down the slot. Bayden Watts scored on a power play just over two minutes later to make it 4-2. With one second left in the period, Doremus scored from a crowd in front of the Wichita net for the final margin.
OILERS 5, THUNDER 2
Wichita;0;2;0;—;2
Tulsa;1;4;0;—;5
First Period: 1, Tulsa, Gilmour 6 (McCormick, Doremus) 5:46. Penalties: Tulsa, Soper (slashing) 3:01. Wichita, Hausinger (tripping) 15:42.
Second Period: 2, Tulsa, Sadowy 10 (Doremus) 3:42. 3, Tulsa. Coomes 6 (Doremus) 8:00. 4, Tulsa, Phillips 1 (McCormick, Doremus) 16:11. 5, Wichita, Dickman 6 (unassisted) 17:05. 6, Wichita, Watts 5 (Dickman, Clarke) 19:25 (pp). 7, Tulsa, Doremus 7 (Coomes) 19:59. Penalties: Wichita, Hausinger (tripping) 2:09. Tulsa, Gilmour (cross checking) 2:09. Wichita, Watts (roughing) 7:12. Tulsa, Gilmour (roughing) 7:12. Tulsa, Kromm (high sticking) 9:02. Tulsa, Matsushima (goaltender interference) 18:23.
Third Period: No scoring. Penalties: Tulsa, Soper (slashing) 3:00. Wichita, Crinella (tripping) 11:31. Tulsa, Doremus (hooking) 13:06.
Power Plays: Wichita, 1-4. Tulsa, 0-2.