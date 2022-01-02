Oilers drop series finale at Kalamazoo

The Tulsa Oilers fell three goals down after one period of Sunday's series finale against the Kalamazoo Wings, eventually losing 4-1 in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Erik Bradford put the Wings up 1-0 with a goal on the first shot of the game, 1:25 into the first period. Zach Jordan scored at 8:59 of the first period to make it 2-0, and Bradford scored again with 1:34 left in the opening frame to make it 3-0 for the home team.

Mike McKee scored 32 seconds into the second period to pull the Oilers within two, but it was Tulsa's only goal of the game. The Wings added a goal by Logan Lambdin with 6:19 remaining for the final margin.

The Oilers' road trip continues Friday at Allen, Texas, before a return to the BOK Center on Saturday with a 7:05 p.m. start against Allen.