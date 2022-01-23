Oilers dominate first meeting with Newfoundland

With Jimmy Soper and Adam Pleskach leading a solid team effort, and goaltender Daniel Mannella stopping 27 of 28 shots, the Tulsa Oilers dominated the ECHL North Division leading Newfoundland Growlers 5-1 Sunday at the BOK Center.
It was Tulsa's first-ever meeting against the Growlers (16-7-2), and the win gave the Oilers (20-14-0-1) a weekend sweep of three games in three nights.
Soper started off the Oilers' scoring when he found himself open in front of the Growlers' net at 9:51 of the first period, and firing past goaltender Keith Petruzzelli for a 1-0 lead. At 12:41 Soper scored again off a 2-on-1 for a 2-0 Tulsa lead. Veteran Pleskach was the primary assist on both goals.
“It was good,” Soper said of his scoring opportunities. “Playing with Pleskach and Carson (Denomie) you just have to go to the net with your stick on the ice and they make things happen. I had the stick down and tried to put it on net and it worked out.”
Playing 4-on-4 due to offsetting penalties, Darren McCormick, who had a multi-assist night Saturday, scored his fifth goal of the season at 12:15 of the second period to put the Oilers up 3-1.
Pleskach scored late in the second period and added any empty-net goal at 16:13 of the third period. Soper assisted on Pleskach’s first goal.
“He is the captain and we try to follow his lead,” Soper said of Pleskach. “He was dynamite all weekend for us. It is fun playing with those two.”
Soper said defeating Newfoundland was a good confidence builder for the Oilers.
“They are a good team with a lot of American League (AHL) guys,” Soper said. “It was a good team effort. That is how we have to play every night.”
Oilers coach Rob Murray changed the make-up of the lines on Friday, which led to Sunday’s performance.
“I changed the lines up on Friday night after the second period and it worked,” Murray said. “It was a benchmark game for us. It shows us where we stand in the league.
“If we play like we can and do what we are supposed to do, it takes care of itself.”
The coach said Sunday’s game might have been the Oilers' most complete game from start to finish all year.
“It was an excellent hockey game by us tonight,” Murray said. “Standings-wise this is probably the best hockey team we have played. Our last two Sunday games have not been very good. I told the guys last night after our win over Wichita, this is a huge challenge for us.
“Our power play was not clicking whatsoever, but we have been preaching go to the net and getting pucks to the net. We are out-shooting teams but we are winning because we are scoring goals. We are getting to the dirty areas. When we are not having success, it is not too hard to see why. When we have success throughout the season, that is why. This weekend is a good example of that.”
OILERS 5, GROWLERS 1
Growlers;1;0;0;—;1
Oilers;2;2;1;—;5
First Period: 1 Tulsa, Soper 5 (Pleskach, Doremus) 9:51. 2, Tulsa, Soper 6 (Pleskach, Trumbley) 12:41. 3, Newfoundland, Centazzo 11 (Kapcheck, Power) 18:06 (pp). Penalties: Newfoundland, Finkelstein (slashing) 13;39. Tulsa, DaSilva (high sticking double minor) 16:47.
Second Period: 4, Tulsa, McCormick 5 (Lishchynsky, Larose) 12:15. 5, Tulsa, Pleskach 7 (Denomie, Soper) 16:44. Penalties: Tulsa, Soper (tripping) 2:06. Newfoundland, McCourt (boarding) 8:45. Newfoundland, Pastorious (roughing) 11:28. Tulsa, Kromm (roughing) 11:28.
Third Period: 6, Tulsa, Pleskach 8 (Larose, Denomie) 16:13 (en). Penalties: Newfoundland, Plouffe (hooking) :25.
Power Plays: Growlers, 1-3. Tulsa, 0-3.