Oilers dominate first meeting with Newfoundland

“He is the captain and we try to follow his lead,” Soper said of Pleskach. “He was dynamite all weekend for us. It is fun playing with those two.”

Soper said defeating Newfoundland was a good confidence builder for the Oilers.

“They are a good team with a lot of American League (AHL) guys,” Soper said. “It was a good team effort. That is how we have to play every night.”

Oilers coach Rob Murray changed the make-up of the lines on Friday, which led to Sunday’s performance.

“I changed the lines up on Friday night after the second period and it worked,” Murray said. “It was a benchmark game for us. It shows us where we stand in the league.

“If we play like we can and do what we are supposed to do, it takes care of itself.”

The coach said Sunday’s game might have been the Oilers' most complete game from start to finish all year.