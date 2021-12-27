Oilers defeat Wichita for second time in two days

The Tulsa Oilers scored twice in the third period to claim a 3-2 win over Wichita on Monday, the Oilers' second win in as many days over the Thunder.

Tulsa took a 1-0 lead on a first-period goal by Eddie Matsushima, but the Thunder pulled even with a goal in the second period by Sean Allen.

The Oilers retook the lead at 3-2 on a goal by Duggie Lagrone 3:07 into the third period, but the Thunder again tied the game, this time on a goal by Dalton Skelly less than two minutes later. At 8:28 of the final period, Jack Doremus found the net to put the Oilers back up 3-2, and Tulsa held on the rest of the way for the victory.

Tulsa (13-9-0-1) is in third place in the ECHL Mountain Division. The Oilers continue their road trip Wednesday at Iowa, then play at Kalamazoo (Michigan) on Friday and Sunday.