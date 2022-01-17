Oilers acquire Shewfelt from Wichita

The Tulsa Oilers acquired forward Andrew Shewfelt from the Wichita Thunder on Monday.

Shewfelt, a 25-year-old rookie, has six points (four goals, two assists) in 31 games for the Thunder this season, producing one assist against Tulsa.

Prior to turning pro this season, the Dartmouth, Nova Scotia native played Canadian college hockey for Dalhousie University, producing 46 points (20 goals, 26 assists) in 90 appearances.

The Oilers next face Shewfelt’s former team, Wichita, on the road on Friday.