OKLAHOMA CITY - The Thunder solidified its long-term commitment to Mark Daigneault on Wednesday by signing the 38-year-old coach to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced.
Oklahoma City Thunder signs coach Mark Daigneault to long-term contract extension
- By Joe Mussatto, The Oklahoman
