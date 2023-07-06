During a SportsCenter segment, former Thunder center Kendrick Perkins discussed what he saw from Chet Holmgren through the first two games of Oklahoma City’s NBA summer schedule.

You remember Perkins. He provided leadership and muscle for the 2012 Kevin Durant-Russell Westbrook squad that surged to the NBA Finals. In various roles related mostly to the NBA, Perkins has become a television success at ESPN.

“He’s a walking double-double,” Perkins said of the 7-foot Holmgren, who a year ago was taken second overall in the draft but still hasn’t played in an NBA regular-season game.

“He does wonders for this OKC team,” Perkins said of the combination of Holmgren’s offensive skill set and shot-blocking/shot-altering abilities.

Perkins closed his Holmgren assessment with this: “I’ve actually got him as my Rookie of the Year.”

The Bill Haisten Podcast: With Barry Lewis, a discussion of the Tulsa area’s appetite for great high school football Bill Haisten and Barry Lewis take a look at the extraordinary Tulsa area high school football culture. Also: a quick review of LIV golf and a little Thunder talk.

That was a particularly interesting statement, considering that 7-3½ French phenom Victor Wembanyama is a San Antonio rookie and considered the most compelling NBA prospect since LeBron James 20 years ago.

Because of a serious right-foot injury sustained in an August pro-am basketball exhibition, Holmgren was sidelined for the entire 2022-23 season. The day before the Thunder played an October preseason game at Tulsa’s BOK Center, a frustrated Holmgren was on the court after his teammates concluded their practice. He hoisted shots as his right leg was elevated on a scooter.

Only 26 months ago, Holmgren was a high school senior in Minnesota and the national Player of the Year. There was one season of college basketball at Gonzaga, and now he’s chipping away the rust of an 11-month stretch of inactivity or limitations.

Holmgren still is classified as an NBA rookie. After OU All-American Blake Griffin was drafted first overall, he sustained a preseason knee injury and missed all of the Los Angeles Clippers’ 2009-10 season. At the end of the 2010-11 season, Griffin was the NBA Rookie of the Year.

With the Thunder in Salt Lake City, Utah, Holmgren’s Monday numbers against the Jazz were 29 minutes, 6-of-14 shooting, 15 points and nine rebounds. For what it’s worth, OKC prevailed 95-85.

The star of that game was Jalen Williams (21 points in 21 minutes, on 8-of-14 shooting). Having finished second in the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year voting, Williams showed again that he was a phenomenal choice at No. 12 in last year’s draft.

Against Memphis on Wednesday, Holmgren played 30½ minutes, finishing with 10 points and 11 rebounds. He blocked three shots. For what it’s worth, Memphis won 94-86. Tre Mann scored 28 points for the Thunder.

Every conversation regarding Holmgren’s NBA potential starts with, “Well, if he can stay healthy . . . ” While he claims to have added 13 pounds of muscle, he’s still among the more slender guys in pro sports.

That doesn’t bother me. The history of NBA big men and foot injuries – that’s what bothers me.

That’s why I’ll hold my breath every time Holmgren is on the floor. Foot injuries had a pronounced impact on Bill Walton’s career and ruined Greg Oden’s career.

OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has become an All-Star and Williams is a developing force. If Holmgren is a participant in at least 60 games, the 2023-24 Thunder should make a run at 45 wins and the sixth seed in the Western Conference postseason.

If OKC’s core guys are together for most of the season and there is not a playoff appearance, it would be a massive disappointment.

In what should be the most-watched NBA summer game of all time, Wembanyama and the Spurs face Charlotte at 8 p.m. Friday. ESPN provides huge-event coverage from Las Vegas.

The typical price on an NBA summer league ticket is $40. For Wembanyama’s first NBA exercise, tickets on the secondary market are going for $600.

Holmgren and the Thunder also are in Las Vegas for the second phase of their summer run. Oklahoma City is matched with Dallas on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ESPN), with Houston on Tuesday (5:30 p.m., NBA TV), with Indiana on Wednesday (6:30 p.m., NBA TV) and with Washington on Friday, July 14 (4 p.m., with television details still to be determined).

“It’s like the injury never happened,” Holmgren told reporters in Utah. “If you erased my memory, I wouldn’t know anything happened to my foot.”

That’s a nice report. Hopefully, he’s saying the same thing 12 years from now.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.