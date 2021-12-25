Much on the line for Steelers and Chiefs

As for the Chiefs (10-4), they've won seven straight games behind a vastly improved defense and an offense that appears to be shrugging off a midseason slump. They're trying to hold off the rest of the conference for the No. 1 seed — and with it the lone playoff bye and homefield advantage — while clinching a sixth consecutive AFC West championship.

“The Steelers are a good team. They do a lot of good things offensively and defensively,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “You saw what they did last week with Tennessee. We have to cover everything and then we have to make sure we do what our guys do best, and get out and play.

"That's how we roll."

Along with Kelce and Hill, the Chiefs could be without right tackle Lucas Niang and backup tight end Blake Bell due to virus protocols. On defense, leading tackler Nick Bolton tested positive with cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Rashad Fenton.

None of that seems to have the Chiefs worried, though. They dealt with a slew of injuries last season to reach their second consecutive Super Bowl, so they take to heart the next-man-up cliché that coaches push on anyone that will listen.