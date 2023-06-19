George Frazier, a Tulsa resident who pitched 10 years in the majors and was a Colorado Rockies television analyst for 18 years, died Monday. He was 68.

Frazier made 415 relief appearances in the majors from 1978-87 with the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins. Frazier was a Rockies announcer from 1998-2015.

The Rockies issued a statement announcing Frazier's death: "For a generation of Rockies fans, George Frazier was synonymous with Rockies baseball."

In 1981, Frazier became only the second pitcher to lose three games in a World Series when he was with the Yankees.

In an interview three decades later with the Tulsa World, Frazier recalled the following Opening Day.

“In 1982, it was the first time that I was on the Opening Day roster and it was at Yankee Stadium, the old park where Babe Ruth played, and all the history. I got a good reception from the fans there (after tying a record with three World Series losses in ‘81). No one ever gave me problems because I always answered all the media’s questions.”

In 1984, he helped the Cubs win their first division title. In '87, he closed his major league pitching career with the World Series champion Twins.

Frazier was born in Oklahoma City and graduated from Hillcrest High School in Springfield, Missouri. After pitching three seasons for the University of Oklahoma, he was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth round in 1976.

Frazier is survived by his wife, Kay, and sons, Matt, Brian and Parker, and daughter, Georgia.

Parker Frazier followed his father into pro baseball and pitched 12 seasons in the minors that included two with the Tulsa Drillers. He now is Bishop Kelley's head baseball coach.

