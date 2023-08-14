Diego Cartaya remembers his first day in Tulsa all too well when the Drillers arrived from spring training in early April.

The afternoon ambiance of ONEOK Field with the glare of the downtown area in its background caught his eye the moment he stepped foot in the ballpark. However, Cartaya will be the first to admit, the ballpark’s nighttime ambiance also is superb.

The vibe and enthusiasm from the Tulsa Drillers fan base — one that is renowned for its baseball-hungry mentality around the MiLB — were practically nonpareil in regard to Cartaya’s past stops.

But most importantly, there was the feeling of a jump in classification within the Los Angeles Dodgers farm system — a marquee brand in Major League Baseball. That, according to Cartaya, outweighed all emotions in the moment for the 21-year-old catcher.

Not even the fact that the likes of Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger, Nolan Arenado, Julio Urias and Charlie Blackmon once called those same confines home, amounted to that feeling.

“I remember how special of a feeling it was just knowing where I was (with the Dodgers),” Cartaya told the Tulsa World. “It’s a feeling like no other. It’s like, ‘Hey, I can do this. I’m making my way.’ Like that.”

At the same time, Cartaya understands the surplus of paramount expectations that come with playing for such a marquee franchise.

Cartaya, currently rated as the Dodgers’ No. 3 overall prospect according to MLB.com, has spent the majority of this year as well as the previous two seasons — as the organization’s top prospect; that was, until offensive struggles with the Double-A Drillers reduced slightly his profile prestige.

So, how does a young ballplayer, such as Cartaya, handle such immense pressure which — to some extent — is tethered to the most outrageous of expectations?

“I try not to think about it too much,” Cartaya said. “At the end of the day, it’s just a game, as much as I love it and have grown up around it. The more I think about it that way, the more likely it is to cloud my mind and bog me down.”

But Cartaya was quick to affirm one thing: “(The pressure) definitely exists. There is no doubt about that.”

Cartaya began his baseball days as an adolescent living in Maracay, Venezuela.

He said initially, he wasn’t overly fond of the sport. The thought of crouching in the hot Venezuelan sand or standing in the dead, often out-of-shape grass fields was a turn-off. And that was in spite of countless efforts from his family members to immerse him into it.

That was, until he swung a bat for the first time. He saw the power and potential within himself, even after just three swings.

“I was told at a young age, that if I wasn’t playing baseball in Venezuela then I was weird,” Cartaya said. “I saw then what they meant.”

Cartaya said the sound of the bat meeting the sweet spot of a worn-out wooden bat was “music to my ears.” It resonated with him, making him appreciate it even more.

And in that moment, he found his calling.

Cartaya began playing club baseball. He made his way through the ranks in his home country, leading to a spot with the Venezuelan national team.

On July 2, 2018, Cartaya signed with the Dodgers for $2.5 million, being rated as the MLB’s top international prospect at the time.

Through 49 rookie-level games in 2019, Cartaya batted .281, hit four home runs and posted a .775 OPS He didn’t play any official games in 2020 due to the minor league season being canceled due to COVID.

In spite of a 2021 season cut short to 31 games due to multiple back and hamstring injuries, Cartaya’s stock rose as he posted a .298 batting average, 10 home runs, a .614 slugging percentage and an OPS of 1.023 at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.

In 2022 when he moved up to High-A Great Lakes, he batted .254 with 22 homers and 72 RBIs in 95 games.

And as for his defense: “Diego is one of the best defensive catchers I’ve ever played with,” said Drillers second baseman Jorbit Vivas, a teammate of Cartaya’s for most of their pro careers.

Drillers interim manager Juan Apodaca spent time in the Dodgers’ farm system during his 15-year professional career. Apodaca was a catcher as well.

“There’s no question he feels the pressure; there definitely is some pressure there for him,” Apodaca said. “The best thing I did (as a player) was focus on myself.

“What I tell (Cartaya) every time we talk about it is the more you (succumb to) the pressure, the worse it’ll get. He knows that. I think, and know, he’s got a lot of talent. We all see it every game when he’s (behind the plate).”

This year, Cartaya’s power numbers are near what were projected for him entering his first Drillers season — 16 homers and 50 RBIs in 83 games, and he has thrown out a career-high 20 basestealers. But he is batting only .184 and has struck out on 32.8% of his at bats (362) – perhaps the most alarming statistic. The right-handed hitter is only hitting .133 against lefties.

However, Apodaca remains very high on Cartaya’s potential.

“He’s a very talented ball player,” Apodaca said. “You don’t just find players like him. He’s unique in many ways.

“There (have been) so many instances this year — especially (defensively) — where he reminds me of the (prospect) that he is.”

There are some obstacles for him, however, to reaching the majors with the Dodgers.

First off, Will Smith, 28, is in his fifth season at the Major-League level. His .275 batting average and 15 home runs through 91 games played is a potential sign that the first-time All-Star isn’t being shipped any time in the foreseeable future. Not to mention, Smith isn’t set to become a free agent until after the 2025 season.

Second, is catcher/first baseman Dalton Rushing’s recent surge to minor-league stardom this season at Great Lakes. The 2022 second-round draft pick skyrocketed to the Dodgers’ top prospect according in MLB.com’s most recent ranking update.

Cartaya understands baseball is a business. He knows his name will surface in various rumors, as shown prior to this year’s trading deadline.

But for now, Cartaya remains a prominent piece within one of baseball’s premier organizations. And while in some aspects, his future may be uncertain, he and others remain certain his best days are ahead of him.

And controlling the controllable might be his best option for managing the brouhaha that pops up in trade talks.

Besides, isn’t that what high-profile prospects do?

“When I struggle, it’s extra frustrating because I still know what I can do,” Cartaya said. “For now, I’m a Dodger. I’m a Tulsa Driller.

“Catcher is a tough position. But I always try to realize that baseball is simply a learning process. There’s no way anyone can be successful without learning (through adversity). I see (my lows) as a challenge, and I don’t back down from challenges.”







