Memories from majors past: Popular caddie made big impact at Southern Hills' steamy '94 PGA

Whenever I look back at the 1994 PGA Championship, the person who comes to my mind first from that steamy August week at Southern Hills isn't the winner, Nick Price.

Instead it is his caddie, Jeff "Squeeky" Medlin. For Price, it was his second PGA title in three years, but it was the third for Medlin, who also filled in as the caddie for John Daly when he won the ’91 PGA.

In the mid-'90s, Medlin was the PGA Tour’s most recognizable caddie, known not only for his work, but for his high-pitched voice.

Although I had attended numerous major golf tournaments, the ’94 PGA was the first I covered as a media member. I was thrilled the Tulsa World gave me that opportunity less than a year after I was hired for its sports staff.

During the practice rounds, I came up with the idea for a feature story that would focus on Medlin and someone on the opposite end of the caddie spectrum, OU golfer Holly Alcala, who was carrying the bag that week for a club pro who was also her instructor, Bob Ackerman.

Getting an interview with Alcala was easy, but making contact with Medlin was more challenging. At most tournaments, he probably was among the top-10 targets for autograph seekers. However, once I got a moment on the driving range with Medlin, I set up an interview time and he was incredibly accommodating, getting my first major in the media off to a good start.

For the opening round, I made sure I was at the first tee well before the opening group at 7 a.m. My editors had approved my idea of doing an “Around the Clock” timeline each day — I had been inspired by reading Dick Schaap’s “Massacre at Winged Foot” that detailed minute-by-minute the ’74 U.S. Open. A friend, Mike Coysh, who loaned me the book, encouraged me to first try it that kind of timeline for potential free-lance submission at the 1983 U.S. Women’s Open at Cedar Ridge, where I was one of four spectators present when the first group teed off. That attracted the attention of the Tulsa Tribune’s Richard Linihan, who wrote about us the next day — three weeks before I was hired by the Tribune.

The ’94 PGA’s opening group had two club pros — J.L. Lewis and Pete Oakley, whose caddie was his wife, Sandy. There were just a few more spectators there than at the start of the ’83 Women’s Open.

Six hours later, 64-year-old Arnold Palmer teed off in his 37th and last PGA. And although his game had faded with age, the passion of his “army” had not as they roared when he opened with a drive down the fairway.

It was fun each day of the tournament seeing which NFL team’s golf attire that Payne Stewart was wearing. In the second round, he had Miami Dolphins plus-fours. He was paired with defending champion Paul Azinger, who was playing only his second tournament after being diagnosed with lymphoma nine months earlier.

During the second round, there occasionally was heard in the gallery some talk about the Major League Baseball strike that started that day and wouldn't end until the next spring.

Blaine McCallister, whose college roommates at Houston included Fred Couples and Jim Nantz, provided some second-round excitement as he came to No. 17 with a great chance to break the par-70 course and majors single-round record of 63. McCallister was 7-under for the day and only 98 yards from the par-4 No. 17 green after his tee shot. But he wound making a bogey and settled for a 64.

Just after mid-day, Palmer, who didn’t make the cut, gave his fans one last PGA thrill as he made a 20-foot par putt on No. 18. Five hours later, Jack Nicklaus, who also missed the cut, finished with his gallery only about one-fourth the size of Palmer’s. It also was Nicklaus' final major in Tulsa.

However, the day belonged to Price, who shot 65 and surged to a five-stroke lead over Ben Crenshaw.

As I was filing my stories that night in the press room, I looked up at the TV that was showing Fox’s first-ever NFL (preseason) telecast. It had a different look as I noticed what became known as the FoxBox, which had the score and time throughout the game — a basic feature now of any sports telecast but one that was revolutionary at the time.

It was exceptionally hot in the third round as the heat index soared well over 100. It was so hot that Texas native Crenshaw said, "I start getting light-headed out there, I'm light-headed enough as it is."

Maybe the heat was also responsible for Jay Haas’ memory lapse after the round as he ended the day in second place, three shots behind Price. When Haas was asked if he had ever played in the final group of a major, he indicated that he didn't think he had been in that position. Haas had forgotten that he was in the final threesome with Greg Norman and Ray Floyd in the ’82 PGA at Southern Hills.

During the fourth round, several spectators could be seen sleeping behind the 18th green. That summed up well the lack of suspense as Price breezed to a six-stroke win over Corey Pavin.

As Prize tapped in his final stroke at 4:44 p.m. to win his second consecutive major and was congratulated by Medlin, some dark clouds appeared. Perhaps that was symbolic as Price never won another major and Medlin, who had mentioned in my interview earlier that week that he hoped to have a long career as a caddie, died three years later in 1997 from leukemia at age 43.

