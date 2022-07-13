Late penalty kick plagues FC Tulsa in loss to New Mexico United

FC Tulsa failed to overcome a controversial call and its own troubles on the offensive attack as it fell to New Mexico United, 2-1, on Wednesday night at ONEOK Field.

Neither team was able to score in the opening half, but Alexis Souahy gave the visitors a 1-0 lead when he put home a low cross from the far post at the 54-minute mark.

Just two minutes later, Tulsa midfielder Rodrigo Da Costa made a nice run and put the ball into the goal past New Mexico goalkeeper Alex Tambakis, but he was called offsides and the apparent score was waved off.

Tulsa got its only score of the match in the 70th minute, as a corner kick was deflected and bounced off the head of New Mexico's Rashid Tetteh and into his own net, evening the match at 1-1.

Controversy came in the 72nd minute, as FC Tulsa defender Johnny Fenwick was whistled for a foul after a collision in his own box. Numerous Tulsa players voiced their displeasure to the referee, and assistant coach Nemanja Vukovich became involved in the argument; he was later removed from the game.

The play resulted in a yellow card being issued to Fenwick and a penalty kick opportunity for New Mexico United (9-3-7), which Justin Portillo converted for the 2-1 lead.

“In football, sometimes you’re gonna get calls, because (sometimes) they’re going to go against you,” Tulsa interim head coach Donovan Ricketts said. “I don’t get caught up in the (referees) because they’re human too and they’re gonna make mistakes. It was harsh. The (penalty kick) was harsh, but still, us as a team, we shot ourselves in the foot.”

Tulsa (6-11-4) finished the night with seven shots — four on goal — and a slight edge (51.8%) in possession.

“In terms of how we were playing, it’s that we’re creating chances, which is a good thing,” Ricketts said of the team's attack. “Because if you don’t create chances, you can’t score. But we haven’t been putting away the chances and putting teams to bed."

Tulsa had one final opportunity to tie the game in the first minute of stoppage time, but a crossing pass toward the goal was intercepted by Tambakis.

Tulsa finished the night with four yellow cards, with Fenwick receiving two, leading to his removal in stoppage time.

With a win, Tulsa had a chance to move into the USL Championship playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, but it remains as the eighth seed with 22 points. FC Tulsa returns to action on the road against Birmingham Legion FC at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23.

“When we win, we don’t get too high, when we lose, we don’t get too low,” Ricketts said. “To practice, we have the weekend to think about what’s next, and then next week we hit the ground running preparing for Birmingham.

“We can’t think about the last (match) because we have more games left and we know there’s something in these games for us and we keep pushing."

NEW MEXICO UNITED 2, FC TULSA 1

New Mexico United;0;2;--;2

FC Tulsa;0;1;--;1

Goals: Souahy, 54'; Tetteh (OG), 70'; Portillo, 76‎'. Shots: NMU 13, FCT 7. Fouls: NMU 19, FCT 17. Yellow cards: NMU 2, FCT 2. Red cards: FCT, Fenwick, 90'.