Jose Vitor Leme finds Tulsa to be his good luck charm in PBR Express Ranches Classic

Two-time PBR: Unleash the Beast champion Jose Vitor Leme feels like Tulsa is a good luck charm for him, and that belief is only stronger after Saturday’s finale of the PBR Express Ranches Classic at the BOK Center.

In the final ride of the night, Leme rode a bull named I’m Legit Too for eight seconds, good enough for a score of 94 to go with his round-two ride of 88.5 aboard Casper and a Friday ride of 89.75 for a two-night total of 272.25.

That was good enough to secure his second victory of the season and take home a winner's purse of $46,348.

“This place is so special,” said Leme who is from Brazil but currently living in Decatur, Texas. “I live in Texas so it is close to my house.

“A lot of good guys have won at the arena before. JB Mauney rode Bushwacker here and I rode Woopaa to break the record again. I am so happy to ride good in this arena.

“I won the 15/15 with a 97.75 last year and it was a record. This place brings something special to me.”

Currently ranked No. 4 with the victory, Leme feels winning in Tulsa moves him a step closer to a possible third world title.

“It is a great boost,” Leme said of his title hopes. “I am still in the race. Anything can happen at the World Finals, and I am going to be there.”

Going into the championship round, Leme picked I’m Legit Too to ride because he he had ridden him before with success.

“I have ridden him two times before and he is a great bull,” Leme said. “I pick him because I was sure he was going to buck good with me. He was solid. I expected him to turn left and he did. I was happy he did what I expected him to do.”

Leme rode Casper in the second round and found him more challenging.

“He was a little more difficult because you don’t really know what he is going to do and how he is going to turn,” Leme said. “He turned left with me and that was good and I got the first pick of the draw.”

Leme feels he is good at finishing strong.

“I always try to finish good and I did again,” he said. “I am glad to be healthy and be riding bulls.”

Leme’s closest competitor coming into the final round was Friday winner Austin Richardson of Dallas. Richardson turned in a ride of 87.5 on a bull named Mike’s Effect in round two for a two-day total of 182. But Richardson suffered a broken collar bone on that ride and had to withdraw from the championship round.

Championship Round

Jose Vitor Leme 272.25

Rafael Henrique dos Santos 182.75

Austin Richardson 182

Cody Teel 179.75

Joao Ricardo Vieira 170.25

Dalton Kassel 89.5

Luciano De Castro 88.5

Eduardo Aparecido 87.75

Kaique Pacheco 87.5

Bob Mitchell 86.50

Keyshawn Whitehorse 86.50

Brady Fielder 86.25

Dener Barbosa 85.75

Chase Dougherty 84.25

Round 2 Results

Rafael Henrique dos Santos 91.5

Dalton Kassel 89.5

Luciano De Castro 88.5

Jose Vitor Leme 88.5

Eduardo Aparecido 87.75

Austin Richardson 87.5

Keyshawn Whitehorse 86.5

Chase Dougherty 84.25