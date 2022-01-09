Jokic has 22 points, 18 rebounds to lead Nuggets past Thunder

The Thunder spent most of the third quarter trimming their deficit and finally took a 75-74 lead on a 3-pointer by Josh Giddey with about two minutes left in the period. Denver led 80-78 heading into the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma City rookie Tre Mann ripped the ball out of Jokic’s grasp, then drove downcourt and found rookie Aaron Wiggins, who took off for a flying right-handed jam that put the Thunder up 93-88 with 4:26 to play.

Rivers had a 3-pointer and an acrobatic layup on back-to-back possessions to put Denver up 95-93. Oklahoma City trailed 97-95 and could have taken the lead in the final minute, but Jeremiah Robinson-Earl’s 3-pointer missed badly with 32 seconds to play.

Denver’s Will Barton drew a blocking foul from Dort with 12.6 seconds left and went to the line. Barton caught Dort with an elbow to the face, but the play was not reviewed, and Barton made both free throws to create the final margin.

Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said he agreed with the foul call against, Dort but thought the play should have been reviewed for a hostile act against Barton.