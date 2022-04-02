JJ Williams, Gabi Torres lead FC Tulsa past New York Red Bulls II

JJ Williams rewarded FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien for giving him his first start of the season Saturday night.

Williams scored twice while Gabi Torres also had a two-point night with a goal and assist to lead FC Tulsa past New York Red Bulls II 3-2 at ONEOK Field.

FC Tulsa (3-2-0, 9 points) improved to 3-0 at home on the season as it bounced back from a 2-1 loss last Sunday at Sacramento Republic FC.

Williams, signed in January after scoring 13 goals in 56 career matches for Birmingham Legion FC since 2019, got the starting nod over Brian Brown, who had started the first four matches,

“He’s a player I had my eye on since last year, he’s an absolute handful, he can finish with both feet and in the air,” Nsien said about Williams. “He’s been working hard, ... JJ has continually worked at being positive and he deserved an opportunity.

“I knew he would be hungry and I’m happy to see him score, and he’ll be full of confidence.”

Williams’ first goal tied the game at 1 in the 20th minute, just three minutes after New York’s Jeremy Rafanello opened the scoring with a 20-yard blast.

“The first few games I was just working my way in,” said Williams, who came off the bench in the first four matches. “I just had the trust in myself to keep going. It really was my teammates who put me in good spots tonight.”

One of those teammates was Torres, who assisted on Williams’ first goal.

“It’s been something we’ve been training to,” Torres said. “I think the chemistry is (going) really well. JJ put himself in a great position and I was able to find him and a great finish by him.”

Williams’ tying goal came as he slipped behind the defense to take Torres’ long pass from midfield and beat goalie Derrek Chan from close range.

Chan replaced Giannis Nikopolidis, who received a red card from referee John Matto in the second minute, leaving New York (1-4-0, 3 points) short-handed for virtually the entire night.

Torres has been honored with a spot on the past two USL Championship teams of the week and it’s likely going to be three in a row after his latest performance. In the 25th minute, his first goal of the season gave Tulsa a 2-1 lead as he scored on a similar play as Williams did. Torres, on left wing, took a deep pass from Lebo Moloto and broke in alone on Chan.

“It was a great ball that Lebo played,” Torres said.

Williams nearly scored again on a 25-yard blast that Chan saved late in the first half. Chan finished with seven saves.

At halftime, Tulsa subbed in Joaquin Rivas, and he needed only about 20 seconds to make an impact as his cross was converted by Williams on a header that made it 3-1.

“It was really good to get the second half started that way,” Williams said.

In the 70th minute, Red Bulls II captain John Murphy came up with a steal and dribbled through two defenders before beating goalkeeper Sean Lewis from about 12 yards out to cut Tulsa’s lead 3-2.

Chan robbed Brown, who subbed in at halftime, on a bullet in the 78th minute to give the Red Bulls II a chance. However, Lewis came up with a big save on Rafanello in the 84th minute and the home club prevailed.

FC Tulsa will next be in action on Tuesday when it hosts Tulsa Athletic in a U.S Open Cup second-round match.

FC TULSA 3,

NEW YORK RED BULLS 2

New York 1 1 — 2

Tulsa 2 1 — 3

Goals: New York, Rafanello 1 (Mullin) 17’, Murphy 1, 70’; Tulsa, Williams 1 (Torres) 20’; Torres 1 (Moloto) 25’; Williams 2 (Rivas) 46’. Shots: New York 14, Tulsa 18. Saves: New York, Nikopolidis 0 and Chan 7; Tulsa, Lewis 1. Fouls: New York 14, Tulsa 9. Yellow cards: New York (1), Cragwell; Tulsa (4), Suarez, Machuca, Moloto, Kibato. Red card (1): New York, Nikopolidis. A: 4,082.

