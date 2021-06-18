How area players fared in the second round of the U.S. Open

Matthew Wolff (OSU): The former Cowboy finds himself just one shot off the lead with 36 holes to go. Wolff had four birdies and just one bogey in a round of three-under-par 68 on Friday. He's at 4-under 138 through two rounds.

Jimmy Walker (OKC-born): Walker is 4-over par (146) through two rounds, but will play on the weekend as he made the cut on the number. He had two birdies and three bogeys in a second-round, one-over 72.

Abraham Ancer (OU): It was a rough day for the former Sooner, who had just one birdie to go with seven bogeys in a six-over 77. He missed the cut after a two-day total of 8-over 150.

Viktor Hovland (OSU): Hovland had to withdraw from the tournament Friday afternoon with an eye injury caused when he got sand in it while hitting a bunker shot during pre-round warm-ups. After taking a double bogey on the first hole, his 10th of the second round, he was 6 over for his round and 9 over for the tournament, making it unlikely that he would have made the cut. The USGA says Hovland twice sought medical attention, and the irritation was to a point that he chose not to continue.

