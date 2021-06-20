 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How area players fared in Sunday's final round of the US Open
0 Comments

How area players fared in Sunday's final round of the US Open

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
US Open Golf

Matthew Wolff hits from the first fairway during the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP

Matthew Wolff (OSU): A run of five bogeys in six holes in the middle of the course led to a 3-over par 74, leaving Wolff in a tie for 15th place at 1-over 285. Wolff bogeyed the first hole, then birdied Nos. 4 and 6, but bogeys on Nos. 8, 9, 10, 12 and 13 were too much to overcome. He added a final birdie on the 15th hole.

Jimmy Walker (OKC-born): The final 18 holes were a struggle for Walker, who made nine pars, nine bogeys and no birdies in a round of 80. He tied for 70th at 19-over 303. He had four bogeys on the front nine (Nos. 1, 2, 5, 7) and five on the back nine (10, 12, 15, 16, 17).

— From staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News