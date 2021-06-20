How area players fared in Sunday's final round of the US Open

Matthew Wolff (OSU): A run of five bogeys in six holes in the middle of the course led to a 3-over par 74, leaving Wolff in a tie for 15th place at 1-over 285. Wolff bogeyed the first hole, then birdied Nos. 4 and 6, but bogeys on Nos. 8, 9, 10, 12 and 13 were too much to overcome. He added a final birdie on the 15th hole.