Hahn captures first ASCS National Championship
Blake Hahn raced to victory in the Short-Track Nationals at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Arkansas, last Friday to lock up his first Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour Sprint Car championship.

Hahn, the grandson of Chili Bowl co-founder Emmett Hahn, has been racing with the National Tour for the past seven years and also is a seven-time Tulsa Shootout champion.

Hahn logged seven victories and 24 top-5 finishes in his championship season.

"It's been a great season with some ups and downs, but we had good speed the whole year and focused on staying consistent, and in doing so we were able to pick up a few wins along the way,” Hahn said of his season.

