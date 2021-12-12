Grizzlies top Oilers in series finale

Murray felt the Oilers should have been disciplined enough to take advantage after a strong first period.

“We outplayed them by a mile, but it was one of things you know is going to bite you, because we missed five breakaways,” Murray said. “They were clear-cut breakaways and we did not score on one of them. You hate to say it, but when it is a 1-1 game we should have been up 5-1.

“The players went against what I have been preaching about putting pucks in the net. We tried to get too cute and we are not a cute team. We tried to be cute at the offensive blue line and we turn it over and it comes back down the other way.

“That was all it took and our goalie kind of misplayed the catch. But he played a fantastic game for us. That was the difference in the game.

“Their (Utah) goalie played really well. He made some great saves.”

The Oilers continue their homestand on Wednesday, facing Kansas City in a 7:05 p.m. start at the BOK. The game is the rescheduled date from opening night. Tickets for that Oct. 30 game will be honored on Wednesday. Season-ticket holders will use Game No. 1 from their ticket booklet.

