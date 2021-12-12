Grizzlies top Oilers in series finale

Despite a strong start, the Tulsa Oilers could not take advantage and fell to the Utah Grizzlies 3-1 Sunday at the BOK Center.
The Grizzlies claimed the final game of the three-game series after the teams split the first two, on Wednesday (7-3 Tulsa) and Thursday (4-3 Utah).
The Oilers outshot the Grizzlies 12-0 over the first 14:14 of the opening period but failed to capitalize on two power-play opportunities. However, Jack Doremus did connect on a backhander at 13:53 for a 1-0 Oilers lead. Doremus extended his point streak to four straight games with the goal.
At 18:47 of the second period, Utah’s Zac Robbins fired past Oilers goaltender Ryan Ruck to even the score at 1-1 and the Grizzlies did not look back.
Kyle Pouncy scored on a second-chance shot at 13:46 of the third period with Ruck out of position from stopping the first shot to give the Grizzlies a 2-1 lead.
Tulsa had several chances at tying the game in the final six minutes but could not find the net. Then, with Ruck pulled so the Oilers could mount a six-man attack, Brandon Cutler hit the empty net for the final score.
“We outshot them 14-2 in the first period and we should have been storming them in the second,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “We sat back and let them hang around and they hung around enough to win with a very depleted lineup.”
Murray felt the Oilers should have been disciplined enough to take advantage after a strong first period.
“We outplayed them by a mile, but it was one of things you know is going to bite you, because we missed five breakaways,” Murray said. “They were clear-cut breakaways and we did not score on one of them. You hate to say it, but when it is a 1-1 game we should have been up 5-1.
“The players went against what I have been preaching about putting pucks in the net. We tried to get too cute and we are not a cute team. We tried to be cute at the offensive blue line and we turn it over and it comes back down the other way.
“That was all it took and our goalie kind of misplayed the catch. But he played a fantastic game for us. That was the difference in the game.
“Their (Utah) goalie played really well. He made some great saves.”
The Oilers continue their homestand on Wednesday, facing Kansas City in a 7:05 p.m. start at the BOK. The game is the rescheduled date from opening night. Tickets for that Oct. 30 game will be honored on Wednesday. Season-ticket holders will use Game No. 1 from their ticket booklet.
GRIZZLIES 3, OILERS 1
Utah;0;1;2;—;3
Tulsa;1;0;0;—;1
First Period: 1. Tulsa, Doremus 10 (Soper, Coomes) 13:53. Penalties: Utah, Crossley (delay of game) 6:15.k Utah, McDonald (tripping) 9:17.
Second Period: 2, Utah, Robbins 2 (Ryan, Penner) 18:47. Penalties: Tulsa, Hilderman (cross checking) 1:33. Tulsa, Pleskach (too many men) 2:30. Utah, Nielsen (slashing) 9:31. Tulsa, Coomes (tripping) 19:16.
Third Period: 3, Utah, Pouncy 2 (McDonald) 13:46. 4, Utah, Cutler 10 (Mannek) 18:54. Penalties: Utah, Stone (roughing, misconduct) 20:00. Tulsa, Soper (roughing, misconduct) 20:00.
Power Plays: Utah, 0-3. Tulsa, 0-3.
Shots: Utah, 2-13-9—24. Tulsa, 14-11-18—43.
Saves: Utah, Miner, 13-11-18—42. Tulsa, Ruck. 2-12-7—21.
A: 4,539.