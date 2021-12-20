Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder beat Grizz in Morant's return

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points, Josh Giddey added 19 points and 11 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies 102-99 Monday night.

Morant returned from injury and the league's COVID-19 protocols after a 12-game absence and finished with 16 points. Desmond Bane led Memphis with 25 points and Dillon Brooks scored 19.

The Thunder overcame an 89-84 deficit in the final 4:36 and took the lead for good at 96-95 on Giddey's layup with 50 seconds remaining.

The last time these teams met, the Grizzlies set an NBA record for margin of victory in a 152-79 thrashing. In the Dec. 2 game — also at FedExForum — Memphis established franchise records for bench points (93) and field goals made (60).

It appeared as if the Grizzlies were going to make another run at a lopsided win at the outset.

Memphis took advantage of poor shooting by the Thunder to build a 16-point lead early in the first half. The Thunder missed 12 of their first 14 shots and trailed 39-23 with eight minutes left in the second quarter.