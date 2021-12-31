Gilgeous-Alexander scores 23, Thunder beat Knicks 95-80

Wilks said it was certainly memorable to get the victory on New Year’s Eve.

“Everybody in the organization contributed to this,” Wilks said. “Our coaching staff did a phenomenal job. And the players came out and played the right way. So glad we came out on top tonight.”

The Knicks led by as many as nine in the first quarter behind quick starts from Mitchell Robinson and Evan Fournier. But Jerome made a 3-pointer in the final minute of the first quarter to give Oklahoma City its first lead, 23-20, and never trailed the rest of the way.

Jerome opened the second quarter with another 3-point basket, then fed Theo Maledon for another 3 to complete a 9-0 run.

Oklahoma City went up by 10 in the second quarter, but Barrett completed a drive just before halftime to make it 51-49 in favor of the Thunder.

New York scored six straight to open the fourth quarter to cut the Thunder lead to 74-71, but Oklahoma City responded with a 7-0 run to push the lead back to double digits.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau lamented his team's poor rebounding and 54% shooting at the foul line. The loss snapped a three-game win streak for New York