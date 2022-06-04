Former TU standout Marcelo Arevalo wins doubles title at French Open

Former University of Tulsa tennis standout Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador won his first Grand Slam event on Saturday as he and teammate Jean-Julien Rojer of The Netherlands captured the French Open doubles championship with a three-set victory in the title match at Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

After dropping the opening set 7-6 (4), the 12th-seeded Arevalo and Rojer rebounded to tie the match with a 7-6 (5) victory in the second set, then won the final set 6-3 over the unseeded team of Austin Krajicek (USA) and Ivan Dodig (Croatia).

Dodig and Krajicek held three championship points at 6-5 in the second set but were unable to convert any.

According to the International Tennis Federation, Arevalo is the first man from Central America to win a Grand Slam title.

Arevalo was an all-Conference USA performer for the Golden Hurricane and compiled a career 29-14 singles mark and 30-11 doubles record at Tulsa (2009-11).

The 40-year-old Rojer is the oldest Grand Slam men's doubles champion in the Open era. He won the 2017 U.S. Open title with Horia Tecau.