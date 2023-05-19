Some may consider it unlucky that FC Tulsa had to run into on Friday night one of the most accomplished goalkeepers that it has ever faced in USL Championship action.

FC Tulsa coach Blair Gavin, however, isn't one of those, even after MLS veteran Bill Hamid made six saves in Memphis 901 FC's 2-1 victory at ONEOK Field.

“You make your own luck," Gavin said after FC Tulsa's winless streak reached eight. "You can create your own chances and have more opportunities. For me, it is not about being unlucky, it is about executing a game plan from the first minute. If we play the entire game like we did in the last 15 minutes, however it goes for us, it’ll go in the right in the right direction.

"We need to make sure that we are making our own luck by playing our style and playing our brand from the first minute to the last."

FC Tulsa (1-4-6) was down 2-0 before Dario Suarez, who subbed in six minutes earlier, scored from close range in the 82nd minute, assisted by Marcus Epps off a Rodrigo da Costa free kick. Suarez's 29 career goals rank second for FC Tulsa behind da Costa's 36. It also was Tulsa's first goal against Memphis in more than 260 minutes over three games dating back top last year.

Two minutes later, FC Tulsa nearly tied it, but Hamid made a diving save on Eric Bird's 16-yard blast, set up by Adam Armour. Soon after that, Epps narrowly missed on a shot that landed on top of the net and Memphis held on to extend its unbeaten streak to a club-record seven games. Memphis (4-2-3) has not lost since signing Hamid, the 2014 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, who played the past 13 seasons for D.C. United.

"I would like to see those 15 minutes (of urgency) when we are up 3-0," Gavin said. "I don’t want it to only be us chasing, and that is the style of play that we are building. It needs to be a mindset of this insatiable hunger to keep going, to keep pressing, to keep attacking, and that’s what we want to do.

"We want wave after wave of attacking football where you make your luck, and you make your own opportunities and chances. If someone saves 15-20 shots, then they save 15-20 shots. But we just have to make more opportunities more often, not just late spurts.”

FC Tulsa has scored only one goal in each of its past six matches.

"I don’t think today was good enough at all," FC Tulsa forward Moses Dyer said. "Both on the ball and off the ball and mentally, we have got to do better.”

Hamid made a stellar save to rob Dyer midway through a scoreless first half. Memphis' best first-half chance came when Aaron Molloy blasted a shot off the crossbar in the 45th minute.

"I think if we scored a goal in the first half, it would have been a different game," FC Tulsa midfielder Collin Fernandez said.

Although Tulsa was tied at halftime, Gavin was not pleased with what he was seeing.

“It is disappointing because in that first half, we created a really nice chance to take the lead and we didn’t take it – we didn’t execute what we planned to execute," Gavin said. "We sat back and allowed Memphis to grow into the game and control the game for large portions of that first half, which for me is just not good enough."

Memphis' 18-year-old sensation, Nighte Pickering, opened the scoring in the 54th minute as he converted a rebound after Jeremy Kelly's shot clanked off the crossbar over leaping goalkeeper Michael Nelson.

Twelve minutes later, Pickering picked up an assist when Molloy scored from 17 yards out on a shot that deflected off a FC Tulsa player and past Nelson inside the left post and it was 2-0.

"In the second half we came out and started to execute the game plan, and we had a moment where I thought it was a good tackle, but it was a foul, it led to a goal, then we went down 1-0," Gavin said. "Once again, we started chasing the game and gave up the second (goal). We got the goal back, we had the fighter mentality to keep pushing, but it just wasn’t good enough. We need to do better. The first half was very disappointing because we did not do what we have worked on."

The deficit proved too much to overcome for a FC Tulsa team that has scored one goal in each of its last six matches.

"We need to not fear losing, we have to go out and win the game," Gavin said. "When something happens, we lose our sense of protecting something, or whatever it may be.

"In the last 15 minutes we start showing what the game plan was from the get-go. We start moving the ball, being brave on the ball, playing forward, counter pressing, pressing high, being courageous in duels, and it’s the same story – I’m sick of it.”

MEMPHIS 901 FC 2, FC TULSA 1

Memphis;0;2;—;2

Tulsa;0;1;—;1

Goals: Memphis, Pickering 2 54’, Molloy 1 (Pickering) 66'; Tulsa, Suarez 2 (Epps) 82’. Shots: Memphis 18, Tulsa 18. Saves: Memphis, Hamid 6; Tulsa, Nelson 1. Fouls: Memphis 11, Tulsa 18. Yellow cards: Memphis (3), Goodrun, Dally, Hamid; Tulsa (5), Bourgeois, Epps, Ferri, Tetteh, coach Gavin. A: 4,577.

