FC Tulsa will play in Eastern Conference again in 2022

FC Tulsa will once again play in the Eastern Conference in 2022, as the USL Championship announced the upcoming season’s alignment and format on Tuesday.

FC Tulsa will play a 34-match regular season that includes 17 home games at ONEOK Field.

It will be the second consecutive season FC Tulsa will play in the Eastern Conference after spending its first six USL Championship seasons in the West. With 14 teams in the East, FC Tulsa will play each conference foe twice, once at ONEOK Field and once on the road. FC Tulsa will also have eight matchups (four home, four away) with Western Conference teams to round out its 34-match schedule.

In the East, FC Tulsa will again see rivals such as Louisville City FC, Indy Eleven and Birmingham Legion FC in 2022, as well as new foes such as Miami FC, Charleston Battery and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. It will also play two matches against defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay, which eliminated Tulsa from the 2021 playoffs.