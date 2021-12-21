 Skip to main content
FC Tulsa will play in Eastern Conference again in 2022
FC Tulsa will play in Eastern Conference again in 2022

  • Updated
FC Tulsa will once again play in the Eastern Conference in 2022, as the USL Championship announced the upcoming season’s alignment and format on Tuesday.

FC Tulsa will play a 34-match regular season that includes 17 home games at ONEOK Field.

It will be the second consecutive season FC Tulsa will play in the Eastern Conference after spending its first six USL Championship seasons in the West. With 14 teams in the East, FC Tulsa will play each conference foe twice, once at ONEOK Field and once on the road. FC Tulsa will also have eight matchups (four home, four away) with Western Conference teams to round out its 34-match schedule.

In the East, FC Tulsa will again see rivals such as Louisville City FC, Indy Eleven and Birmingham Legion FC in 2022, as well as new foes such as Miami FC, Charleston Battery and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. It will also play two matches against defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay, which eliminated Tulsa from the 2021 playoffs.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the top seven teams in each conference will qualify for the 2022 USL Championship Playoffs. The first overall seed in each conference will receive a bye to the conference semifinals. In a change from past seasons, the bracket will be reseeded following the conference quarterfinals to ensure the first overall seed in each conference plays against the lowest-seeded remaining opponent. The USL Championship Playoffs will remain a single-elimination format, culminating in the 2022 USL Championship Final.

The 2022 USL Championship campaign will kick off the weekend of March 11 and run through Oct. 15 with 34 matches in 32 weeks. FC Tulsa’s full 2022 schedule will be released in January.

