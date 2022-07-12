FC Tulsa update: Squad looking to move into playoff picture with win over New Mexico United

Up next: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. New Mexico United, ONEOK Field

Records: New Mexico United 8-3-6, 30 points (sixth place, USL Western Conference); FC Tulsa 6-10-4, 22 points (eighth place, USL Eastern Conference).

TV: MY41, ESPN+

Season series: first meeting

Promotions: On Wednesday, students with a school email ending in “.edu” can redeem a complimentary ticket. The promotion is the last free ticket for students this year, with the previous two on June 25 and July 9.

Notes

Home success: With a win on Wednesday, Tulsa would move into the playoff picture as the USL Eastern Conference’s seventh seed with 25 points, just above The Miami FC. Tulsa’s club hopes to continue that momentum by earning another three points in the standings on Wednesday.

“We are just trying to make ONEOK into our little fortress here,” FC Tulsa interim head coach Donovan Ricketts said. “Once we’re at home, and people come to see us play, we want to give the fans a show. We play good football, so they enjoy what they see, and so more people come and get behind our team.

“And the players are playing in front of their family and friends, so they want to put a good show on. I think it’s a combination of all of those things. The confidence is there to play — play with a little swagger, entertain the crowd, and get three points. ONEOK is our fortress.”

Tulsa has a significant challenge ahead against New Mexico United’s club, which has allowed only 14 goals this season, tied for fewest in the USL Championship.

Scorers find footing: FC Tulsa’s leading goal scorers — forward JJ Williams and midfielder Rodrigo Da Costa — have five combined goals across the club's past five games.

Da Costa, who scored in back-to-back contests after striking first against Atlanta on Saturday, is up to seven goals on the year.

“Credit to Rodrigo,” Ricketts said of Da Costa, who made his 101st appearance with the team on Saturday. "Since the first day he’s came to us he’s been our rock. He gives us goals, he gives us defensive work, he’s the complete package for us in Tulsa, and we love having Rodrigo here and we hope to keep him here for a lot longer.”

Williams, who leads FC Tulsa with eight goals this season, created numerous offensive chances on Saturday night. He hit the crossbar twice on shot attempts, and one of his kicks went just into the goalkeeper’s reach.

— Austin Curtright, Tulsa World