FC Tulsa update: Season opens Saturday at Charleston

Up next: 6 p.m. Saturday at Charleston Battery, Patriots Point, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina Records: Season opener; 2021 — FC Tulsa 14-13-5, 47 points (8th, USL Eastern Conference); Charleston Battery 10-15-7, 37 points (10th, USL Eastern Conference) Next home match: 7:30 p.m. March 19 vs. Birmingham Legion FC Notable: In their eighth season in the USL together, Tulsa and Charleston will finally meet. Conor Casey will make his debut as Charleston's coach, succeeding Mike Anhaeuser, who had led the club since 2004. Without any preseason video available, it's a challenge for coaches to prepare for openers, especially against an opponent with a new coach. FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said, "I'm not that familiar with their style of play or what they're doing. At the beginning of the season, it's about your own reference and what you're doing." FC Tulsa is 1-0-2 in season openers under Nsien. ... FC Tulsa midfielder Eric Bird won't be available for the opener as he sits out a one-game suspension for a red card in last year's playoffs. ... Rodrigo da Costa returns for his fourth season with FC Tulsa. His jersey number has been changed to 10, often given to a club’s best player. ... FC Tulsa was 1-4 in the preseason. ... Former FC Tulsa defender Matt Sheldon will make his Charleston debut. ... FC Tulsa’s second round U.S. Open Cup match is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. April 5 at ONEOK Field against the winner of the March 23 first-round match, Azteca FC at Tulsa Athletic. ...FC Tulsa signed goalkeeper Dallas Odle to an Academy contract. Odle, a 20-year-old Arizona native, played 19 shutout minutes in a preseason match against Houston Dynamo 2. He is a former MLS Academy member with Real Salt Lake and San Jose Earthquakes. ... Saturday's scheduled watch party at ONEOK Field was canceled due to the weather.
Photos: FC Tulsa vs. OKC Energy
FC Tulsa
FC Tulsa's Jason Johnson chases the ball down the field in front of pressure from the OKC Energy defense during their game at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
FC Tulsa
FC Tulsa's Joaquin Rivas takes a shot on goal and scores the only goal of the first half against OKC Energy during their game at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
FC Tulsa
FC Tulsa's Bradley Bourgeois takes the ball down the field in front of pressure from OKC Energy's Vilyan Bijev during their game at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
FC Tulsa
FC Tulsa's Bradley Bourgeois kicks the ball toward the OKC Energy goal during their game at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
FC Tulsa
FC Tulsa's Jason Johnson heads the ball down the field in front of pressure from the OKC Energy defense during their game at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
FC Tulsa
Fans in the stands wave flags while FC Tulsa’s Joaquin Rivas and his teammates celebrate his goal in the first half against OKC Energy Saturday night at ONEOK Field.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
FC Tulsa
Zemari Sherzad stands for the playing of the National Anthem as he and 125 other Afghani refugees attend the FC Tulsa game at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
FC Tulsa
Fans in the stands wave flags while FC Tulsa's Joaquin Rivas and his teammates celebrate his goal in the first half against OKC Energy during their game at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
FC Tulsa
FC Tulsa's Dario Suarez moves the ball down the field against OKC Energy during their game at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
112021-tul-nws-afghanstulsa-p1
Zain Nabizada (center) is joined by a group of 125 other refugees from Afghanistan, including Ahmad Xousufufzai and Amamallah Rahimi, at an FC Tulsa game at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Oct. 30.
John Clanton, Tulsa World file
FC Tulsa
FC Tulsa's Rodrigo da Costa reacts to being called offside against OKC Energy Vilyan Bijev during their game at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
FC Tulsa
Zain Nabizada (center) is joined by a group of 125 other refugees from Afghanistan, including Ahmad Xousufufzai, Amamallah Rahimi as they attend the FC Tulsa game at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
FC Tulsa
A group of 125 Afghan refugees stand for the National Anthem and fireworks before the start of the FC Tulsa game at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
FC Tulsa
FC Tulsa's Rodrigo da Costa reacts to being called offside against OKC Energy Vilyan Bijev during their game at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
FC Tulsa
FC Tulsa fans make their way to their seats before the game against OKC Energy at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
