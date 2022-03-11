FC Tulsa update: Season opens Saturday at Charleston

Notable: In their eighth season in the USL together, Tulsa and Charleston will finally meet. Conor Casey will make his debut as Charleston's coach, succeeding Mike Anhaeuser, who had led the club since 2004. Without any preseason video available, it's a challenge for coaches to prepare for openers, especially against an opponent with a new coach. FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said, "I'm not that familiar with their style of play or what they're doing. At the beginning of the season, it's about your own reference and what you're doing." FC Tulsa is 1-0-2 in season openers under Nsien. ... FC Tulsa midfielder Eric Bird won't be available for the opener as he sits out a one-game suspension for a red card in last year's playoffs. ... Rodrigo da Costa returns for his fourth season with FC Tulsa. His jersey number has been changed to 10, often given to a club’s best player. ... FC Tulsa was 1-4 in the preseason. ... Former FC Tulsa defender Matt Sheldon will make his Charleston debut. ... FC Tulsa’s second round U.S. Open Cup match is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. April 5 at ONEOK Field against the winner of the March 23 first-round match, Azteca FC at Tulsa Athletic. ...FC Tulsa signed goalkeeper Dallas Odle to an Academy contract. Odle, a 20-year-old Arizona native, played 19 shutout minutes in a preseason match against Houston Dynamo 2. He is a former MLS Academy member with Real Salt Lake and San Jose Earthquakes. ... Saturday's scheduled watch party at ONEOK Field was canceled due to the weather.