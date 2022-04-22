FC Tulsa update: James Cannon stepping down as team president

Notable: James Cannon is leaving FC Tulsa after three years as team president to pursue other opportunities. Cannon said in a press release, “My family and I have truly loved these last three years in Tulsa.I’m incredibly proud of what our staff has built at FC Tulsa and know that our club’s success will only continue to reach greater heights. ... It has been a privilege to lead this franchise into a new era, and I leave knowing FC Tulsa is in good hands. We will always be fans of FC Tulsa.” FC Tulsa co-owner J.W. Craft said, “Over the last three years, James’ time, work and passion to execute our vision for a professional soccer club in Tulsa has been evident each and every day.We thank him for building and leading our front office and technical staff to record-setting success and wish him and his family all the best in their next adventure.“ ... Colorado Springs will be without head coach Brendan Burke and two assistants after they received red cards in last Saturday’s 2-1 loss against Memphis 0901 FC. The Switchbacks will be led by assistant James Chambers. ... Although FC Tulsa was winless on its recent nine-day trip, FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien sees some benefits. “I think the time spent together with the guys as a group was good and I think it will pay off for us. We started to see glimpses of what we’re capable of.” Nsien added about the 2-1 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open loss on Tuesday at FC Dallas, “You saw a team that really wanted to compete. You could kind of see a spirit in the team, and that’s what we want to continue to apply in every game this season.” FC Tulsa midfielder Eric Bird said, “To play against a MLS team is always going to be tough, so for us to stick in the game, I thought we had better quality chances than them and I thought maybe we could’ve come away with a result there, so I think we were a little bit unlucky. But there’s definitely a lot of positives to pull from that game.”