FC Tulsa unveils new uniforms, partnerships

The team will continue to sport black and white colors, along with the special “mural” kit that FC Tulsa introduced last season. The difference now is that, in addition to a new, tighter fit, they include some new details. The black ones have a small state of Oklahoma emblem in the lower left corner of the jersey, while the white ones include a patina green version of the Tulsa flag in the same spot.

And both versions have a new mark of crossed wrenches on the back collar, representing the prizes they’ve won the last two years (since the team rebranded from the Tulsa Roughnecks to FC Tulsa) for defeating in-state rivals Oklahoma Energy FC in the season series.

Modeling the uniforms in front of about 150 people in Theater 1, after a video showed on the large screen, were midfielder Eric Bird and goalkeeper Sean Lewis (although the special ‘keeper kits were not released yet).

“I really like the new uniforms,” said Bird, who played 25 games this season. “Puma is a very storied brand, it’s a very clean look, lightweight, high performance — I really like them. I think they’re a bit of a tighter feeling, they’re really comfortable, all-weather jerseys.”

Bird also liked the little touches that highlighted the local community.