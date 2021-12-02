FC Tulsa unveils new uniforms, partnerships

They don’t look too different from what they were wearing before, but the new FC Tulsa uniforms unveiled Thursday night at Circle Cinema have a number of small new details that highlight the community.
The biggest change is that the new kits are part of a new partnership with Puma, replacing the former association with Adidas. Puma has a small group of professional sports teams they’re working with (such as Manchester City FC in the English Premier League and Borussia Dortmund in Germany’s Bundesliga), and for FC Tulsa to be included in that group is a source of pride for FC Tulsa president James Cannon.
“I think what really speaks highly to it was that Puma sought us out as a brand that mirrored their trajectory, as they’ve really tried to rebound and jump back into the soccer market, with some of the major teams that they’ve signed globally and the ones that they’re chasing here in the U.S.,” Cannon said. “To be on their radar was a major compliment and there was a lot of alignment there in how they want to build their brand and how we’re building ours. We’re excited for that partnership.”
Cannon stressed that the deal with Puma is for multiple years and that it will hopefully expand in the future.
“We’re excited to be working with them for the near-term future and we’ll continue to roll out different items,” Cannon said. “You’ll slowly see over the next few years, new items and a new selection of equipment coming through the team store.”
The team will continue to sport black and white colors, along with the special “mural” kit that FC Tulsa introduced last season. The difference now is that, in addition to a new, tighter fit, they include some new details. The black ones have a small state of Oklahoma emblem in the lower left corner of the jersey, while the white ones include a patina green version of the Tulsa flag in the same spot.
And both versions have a new mark of crossed wrenches on the back collar, representing the prizes they’ve won the last two years (since the team rebranded from the Tulsa Roughnecks to FC Tulsa) for defeating in-state rivals Oklahoma Energy FC in the season series.
Modeling the uniforms in front of about 150 people in Theater 1, after a video showed on the large screen, were midfielder Eric Bird and goalkeeper Sean Lewis (although the special ‘keeper kits were not released yet).
“I really like the new uniforms,” said Bird, who played 25 games this season. “Puma is a very storied brand, it’s a very clean look, lightweight, high performance — I really like them. I think they’re a bit of a tighter feeling, they’re really comfortable, all-weather jerseys.”
Bird also liked the little touches that highlighted the local community.
“That’s always been our mission on and off the field, so being able to represent that on our jerseys on the field is really important to us,” Bird said of the local references. “And the wrenches on the back, it’s a part of our more recent history with FC Tulsa and we’ve been able to secure the wrench the last two years against Oklahoma City, so hopefully we can update every single year and continue that momentum.”
Cannon pointed out that all three jerseys will be worn during home games at ONEOK Field.
The unveiling event itself was a new wrinkle, highlighting another new partnership, between the team and Circle Cinema — the iconic movie house that opened showing silent films in 1928 — located at the corner of S. Lewis Ave. and E. Admiral Blvd. in the Kendall-Whittier section of Tulsa, just east of downtown.
Many fans stayed after the unveiling to buy the new jerseys, along with other merchandise. They also were able to chat and take photos with Bird and Lewis. It’s all part of the club’s effort to further engage its supporters.
“We talk a lot about wanting to build our group of FC Tulsa insiders — people that are close to the club, following the club, rewarding them with things of (this) nature,” Cannon said. “So to have a tremendous turnout of about 150 folks come out on a weeknight, to be the first to catch a glimpse of the new jerseys is really exciting and we’ll continue to put events of this nature on the calendar for folks. We’re grateful for them hosting this event for us and I don’t think this is the last time you’ll see a partnership between the two groups.”
“We’re amazed at the turnout,” said Circle Cinema executive director Robert Babcock. “We’re very excited to have FC Tulsa here and there’s one word to really describe what we have together in our synergy, and that is community.”