After recording only one win in the first 11 matches of the season, FC Tulsa made a blockbuster move Monday.

FC Tulsa traded its all-time scoring leader, Rodrigo da Costa, to Memphis 901 FC for Phillip Goodrum, who was USL Championship's second-leading scorer last season.

The trade comes after Memphis 901 FC defeated FC Tulsa 2-1 last Friday at ONEOK Field. Memphis has a seven-game unbeaten streak and Tulsa (1-4-6) is winless in its past eight games.

Da Costa leads FC Tulsa's career rankings with 36 goals, 25 assists and 10,482 minutes played since joining Tulsa in 2019. He has three goals and an assist this season.

“Rodrigo is someone that has brought joy and inspiration into the Tulsa community,” FC Tulsa coach Blair Gavin said in a news release. “His skill on the field has provided amazing memories and his kindness to those around him has created a special connection with many. His impact will forever last in Tulsa and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Goodrum, a Nashville native, set a Memphis single-season record with 22 goals last season and had seven assists.

“Phil is someone who exemplifies our game model,” Gavin said. “Defensively, he sets the tone with his relentless work rate, and offensively, his movement and finishing qualities will give us a big lift. Along with these skills, his leadership and drive to win will be an excellent addition for our team.”

Goodrum’s USL Championship career started in 2020 after being selected by Atlanta United with the 75th overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft. He had six goals and six assists in 33 games with the USL's Atlanta United 2 over the 2020 and '21 seasons. Goodrum has not scored this season.

“I am very excited to start this next chapter in Tulsa,” Goodrum said. “Joining an ambitious club that has similar aspirations to myself is something that every player desires. I'm looking forward to getting on the field with the players and staff right away in search of three points.”

Goodrum is expected to make his FC Tulsa debut in a match at Louisville City FC at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

