FC Tulsa to hold playoff watch party Saturday at ONEOK Field

FC Tulsa will host a free watch party at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at ONEOK Field so fans can watch a broadcast of the team's Eastern Conference quarterfinal match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on the stadium's big video board.

Fans are invited to either sit in seats in Sections 101-107 or bring a blanket and stretch out on the pitch.

Those older than 21 who RSVP for the Watch Party will be treated to complimentary samples of Cabin Boys’ FC Tulsa 918 Cerveza. All fans will be able to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages inside ONEOK Field.

FC Tulsa merchandise will be available for sale at the party.

FC Tulsa ticket representatives will be on hand to help with 2022 season tickets. All current season ticket members will be able to renew their 2022 season tickets at the event, and fans interested in becoming a new season ticket member can select their seats for next season at ONEOK Field.

This is the second consecutive season that FC Tulsa has made the USL Championship Playoffs. It’s the first time in franchise history that Tulsa has made the playoffs in consecutive seasons.

This will be the first meeting between FC Tulsa and the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Gates at ONEOK Field will open at 6 p.m. for the party with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Fans can RSVP for the party at go.fctulsa.com/playoff-watch-party.