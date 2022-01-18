FC Tulsa signs 'dangerous' defender Torres

Continuing its additions on the backline, FC Tulsa has added a full-back for additional protection and attack along the left wing, signing Gabriel Torres, a 25-year-old Brazilian, for the 2022 season, pending league and federation approval.

Torres spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with Hartford Athletic and proved to be one of the USL Championship's most dangerous chance creators from the left-back position.

A major cog in Hartford’s excellent 2020 season, Torres made 14 appearances for the club with 12 starts. The then 23-year-old helped lead Hartford to the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, along with the club's first playoff spot. During the season, Torres scored two goals and registered two assists while earning a place on the league's Team of the Week on two separate occasions.

His 2021 season got off to a fast start with three assists in his first four matches, helping Hartford to a 3-0-1 record. However, Torres appeared in just 11 of the club's final 28 matches.