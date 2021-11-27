FC Tulsa season in review: `Positive takeaways' despite early playoff exit

Tulsa's seventh season in the USL ended with a 6-2 loss at Tampa Bay in the Eastern Conference's opening playoff round Nov. 6. Here is a look at some of the most notable moments and players from FC Tulsa's season.

Mixed results

On the plus side, FC Tulsa (14-13-5) finished with a winning regular-season record and qualified for the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time in its seven years in the USL. Tulsa's 14 wins matched the 2017 Roughnecks for the franchise record. And it pulled off the feat of being a playoff qualifier in different conferences over the past two years. For the second consecutive year, FC Tulsa won the Black Gold Derby over OKC Energy FC.

But expectations going into the season were for FC Tulsa to achieve much more than it did. FC Tulsa returned most of its key players from last year, when it lost on a penalty-kick tiebreaker in the Western Conference's first round at El Paso. Hosting its first-ever playoff game was a realistic goal. This year's season, however, ended with another first-round loss on the road — at USL points leader Tampa Bay, which is the Eastern champion and will host Orange County SC for the title Sunday night. And FC Tulsa's winning percentage was higher in the COVID-shortened 2020 season with a 6-2-7 record.

Team MVP