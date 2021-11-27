FC Tulsa season in review: `Positive takeaways' despite early playoff exit

Tulsa's seventh season in the USL ended with a 6-2 loss at Tampa Bay in the Eastern Conference's opening playoff round Nov. 6. Here is a look at some of the most notable moments and players from FC Tulsa's season.
Mixed results
On the plus side, FC Tulsa (14-13-5) finished with a winning regular-season record and qualified for the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time in its seven years in the USL. Tulsa's 14 wins matched the 2017 Roughnecks for the franchise record. And it pulled off the feat of being a playoff qualifier in different conferences over the past two years. For the second consecutive year, FC Tulsa won the Black Gold Derby over OKC Energy FC.
But expectations going into the season were for FC Tulsa to achieve much more than it did. FC Tulsa returned most of its key players from last year, when it lost on a penalty-kick tiebreaker in the Western Conference's first round at El Paso. Hosting its first-ever playoff game was a realistic goal. This year's season, however, ended with another first-round loss on the road — at USL points leader Tampa Bay, which is the Eastern champion and will host Orange County SC for the title Sunday night. And FC Tulsa's winning percentage was higher in the COVID-shortened 2020 season with a 6-2-7 record.
Team MVP
Rodrigo da Costa was the club's scoring leader, despite being shifted into more of a defensive role at midseason, with 11 goals and five assists as he bounced back from 2020 when he only had four goals and two assists. There were only two teams in the league with three players who had nine or more goals — Tulsa and El Paso. Marlon and Dario Suarez each scored nine for Tulsa. Another team MVP candidate was captain/defender Bradley Bourgeois.
Happy homecoming
Joaquin Rivas, after two years away with Saint Louis FC, returned to Tulsa and had six goals with three assists in 22 games during the regular season plus a playoff goal. Rivas scored the club's first two goals in the season-opening win at OKC Energy FC. And in Week 3, Rivas was the USL Championship's player of the week.
Rookie of the year
Austin Wormell, a Bishop Kelley graduate who also played at Rogers State, started 16 of the club's 33 games as he filled in for goalkeeper Sean Lewis, who battled injuries throughout the season after being the team's MVP in 2020 when he played every minute. Wormell allowed 17 goals in 15 regular-season matches as he went 5-5-5. He had a memorable week in late October as he shut out Atlanta United on a Wednesday, got married the next day and helped FC Tulsa gain a 1-1 draw on Saturday.
Roller-coaster ride
FC Tulsa opened 3-0-1, then lost three in a row. After then going 3-1-1, the club lost four in a row. After splitting the next two matches, FC Tulsa won five in a row and then went without a win in the next six before finishing the regular season with a 2-1-1 stretch.
Big deal fizzles
Jerome Kiesewetter was signed last winter by FC Tulsa with much fanfare. He scored 12 goals during the 2019 USL season with El Paso and then spent part of 2020 with MLS expansion team Miami. But Kiesewetter didn't produce a goal in nine games for Tulsa before being loaned to the USL's Sacramento Republic, where he had one goal in 11 matches. Faring better for Tulsa was his replacement, veteran forward Jason Johnson, who had three goals and one assist in 18 appearances after joining the club from Austin Bold FC.
Best wins
FC Tulsa's two victories over perennial power Louisville City FC — 3-2 July 10 at ONEOK Field and 1-0 Sept. 3 at Louisville. Tulsa raced to a 3-0 lead in the first win and Sean Lewis posted the clean sheet in the second while Dario Suarez scored in the 20th minute. Louisville lost in extra time to Tampa Bay in the Eastern final.
Worst losses
The most painful for FC Tulsa came on July 17 when Hiroki Kurimoto's only goal of the season in the final seconds gave OKC Energy FC a 2-1 win at ONEOK Field. Kurimoto's goal came just after da Costa's tying goal early in stoppage time. But the most costly and disappointing performance was a 3-0 home loss to Memphis 901 FC on Oct. 2. That loss cost Tulsa a third-place finish and sent it instead to a first-round matchup at USL points leader Tampa Bay — and an early playoff elimination.
Toughest opponents
LouCity's all-time scoring leader Cameron Lancaster had five goals in four matches against Tulsa. Memphis' Kyle Murphy scored four goals in four matches against Tulsa, including the winner in the 75th minute in a 3-2 victory Oct 27.
Final words
Bourgeois after the playoff loss to Tampa Bay: "There are major, positive takeaways this year and I don't think anyone in this locker room should put their heads down for the club and this season. It was a good one, it was a positive one."
FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien, "As a club we are growing and going in the right direction. We have laid a great foundation with back-to-back playoffs. We will continue to improve and make the expectations even higher in the next year."