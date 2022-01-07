FC Tulsa re-signs scoring leader Rodrigo da Costa

Rodrigo da Costa will be back with FC Tulsa after being the club's scoring leader in 2021.

FC Tulsa announced Friday the re-signing of da Costa, who was the club-voted most valuable player last season.

Da Costa had 11 goals and six assists as he started all 33 matches. He was among eight USL Championship players who had at least 10 goals and five assists in 2021. Da Costa also was FC Tulsa's vice captain.

“Returning to Tulsa for the fourth year means a lot to me and my family,” da Costa said in a media release. “I believe that as a club, we’ve set an even higher standard this season, and I couldn’t be more excited to get back to work.”

Da Costa is tied with Joaquin Rivas for the franchise lead in career goals (24). He also leads FC Tulsa in career assists (21), starts (80) and minutes (6,966).

“Rodrigo has been a major focal point of the attack since 2019,” coach Michael Nsien said. “My expectation of Rodrigo will only go up heading into season four of working together. The work that Rodrigo puts in every day gives me the belief that his qualities will only continue to increase year in and year out.”

FC Tulsa's season opener is March 12 at Charleston and the home opener is March 19 against Birmingham.

